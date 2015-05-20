Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Among the many things that go wrong when you’re team is losing, the Texas Rangers bullpen continues to be a source of struggles.

Tuesday night in Boston, manager Jeff Bannister apparently stripped Neftali Feliz of his closer role -- Feliz coming on in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Feliz was pitching for the first time since blowing his third save of the season Saturday. He came in with a 5.51 ERA and opponents were hitting .300 against him.

“Like I said before, we’re going to look at where we are in the lineup, the matchups and go from there,” Banister said after the game. “We’ll see how the matchups are best for us. It doesn’t matter what the inning is.”

In other words, the rookie manager doesn’t have a closer.

Feliz pitched well in relief on Tuesday, keeping the scored at 4-2 and Texas got even closer. But if the Rangers had come all the way back and taken the lead, we really don’t know who would have finished it off -- or at least attempted to do so.

Such is life with a 16-23 team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Phil Klein, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-2, 5.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Hamilton was back in the lineup Tuesday for Triple-A Frisco after a day off Monday. Hamilton, re-acquired by the Rangers in late April, was batting .321 (9-28) with three RBIs through eight minor league appearances during his rehab stint. According to Texas general manager Jon Daniels, Hamilton is likely to make his return to the major leagues next week.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo said he felt good after Tuesday’s series opener loss in Boston, but also acknowledged that he struggled with command issues all night. Gallardo, who has recorded a decision in all nine of his starts this season, gave up four earned runs on 10 hits in 5.0 innings. “I was battling with my command the whole game,” he said. “I left some pitches out over the plate -- more than I wanted to -- but it seemed like I made some pitches whenever I had to.”

--CF Leonys Martin started Tuesday’s game on the bench after going hitless in his last 12 at-bats, including an 0-for-9 stretch in the Rangers’ recent seven-game homestand, but he still managed to make an impact on the game. Martin hit his first career pinch-hit home run to lead off the ninth inning, cutting Texas’ deficit to one run in an eventual 4-3 loss to Boston.

--RHP Phil Klein is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will become the eighth different pitcher to start a game for Texas on Wednesday when he replaces LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation; 15-day disabled list) in the rotation. Klein, 26, is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six minor league games this season. This will be only the fifth career start for the right-hander, who started the season in the Rangers’ bullpen and posted a 7.71 ERA in six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like we had a chance, but (Wade) Miley threw the ball well.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, and he is expected to play there through May 20 before being re-evaluated. He could return either May 22 or 25.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and is slated to make two more, the next coming May 18.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Peguero

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.