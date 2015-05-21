Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Shawn Tolleson worked a scary ninth inning to pick up the save in his first career save opportunity on Wednesday night.

Does that mean the right-hander has an arm up on the vacant Rangers closer job?

Nope.

“I told them all that really there are no specific roles,” manager Jeff Banister said after the 2-1 win. “We’re going to use our guys as we see fit, the best matchups for us.”

Bannister lifted struggling righty Neftali Perez from the closer spot prior to this three-game series in Boston. Perez pitched in a different role on Tuesday night and Bannister says he simply doesn’t have the bullpen to go with set roles.

Four relievers worked Wednesday. They combined to strand eight baserunners over the final 3 2/3 innings as right-hander Phil Klein earned the win in his first major league start.

“It’s a challenge for us as we walk through the lineup and have these guys ready for who we want them to face so we can bring them in in those situations,” said Banister. “It’s one that I think they’re starting to embrace. They feel good about it. They put up some zeroes and that’s what I challenge them with. That phone rings and it’s your name, it’s your job to come out and limit the damage if there’s runners on base and put up zeroes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 1-2, 3.86 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Klein, added to the roster to make his first major league start Wednesday night, worked 5 1/3 effective innings and picked up the 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. “I can’t say enough about Phil Klein -- a gutsy performance by him to go out and face a ball club he’s never really seen, a lot of hitters he’s never really seen,” said manager Jeff Banister. Said Klein, who earned his second major-league victory, “I had a lot of fun with it. Just trying to get as deep as I can in the game, keep the team in it the best I can. I waited a long time. I got a couple of starts there in Triple-A. I really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed knowing when I was throwing and set a routine from there. That’s the biggest difference.”

--RHP Shawn Tolleson, sent out for his first major league save opportunity, pitched in and out of trouble, stranding two to get that save in the victory. He retired Hanley Ramirez to end it. A closer in his minor league days with the Dodgers, Tolleson said before the game, “Yeah, I have aspirations to be a closer. Since I’ve been in professional baseball, it’s what I did in the minor leagues. It has been a goal of mine.”

--DH Prince Fielder, who came in leading the American League batting race by a point, went 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .400 over that span, with three homers and nine RBIs and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games to run his batting average to .348.

--OF Josh Hamilton, recently reacquired by the Rangers from the Los Angeles Angels, continues to be on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts this season, makes his sixth start of the campaign when he closes the three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday night. He was signed after being released by the Atlanta Braves, set a Rangers club record by retiring 34 consecutive batters over two outings. He will face the Red Sox for the first time, leaving the Oakland Athletics as the only team he has never faced.

--OF Carlos Peguero was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Phil Klein on the roster. Peguero, who made the team out of spring training, was hitting .186 with four homers and nine RBIs but had two hits and 14 strikeouts in his last 24 times up.

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel, designated for assignment by Texas May 13, cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t say enough about Phil Klein -- a gutsy performance by him to go out and face a ballclub he’s never really seen, a lot of hitters he’s never really seen.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, of RHP Phil Klein, who made his first major league start and pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, and he is expected to play there through May 20 before being re-evaluated. He continues to be on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and was slated to make two more.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo