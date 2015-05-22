Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Rangers scored only five runs in the last two games of their three-game series in Boston, but thanks to some timely pitching, Texas left Fenway Park with a series win.

“It was a big series for us,” said Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland, who raised his batting average to .312 with three hits Thursday, including a solo home run. “To win two like that, it’s a big pickup for us.”

Now, before anyone starts making playoff plans for the team, consider that the Rangers are still just 18-23. However, as they head to New York for three games at Yankee Stadium, they have won eight of their past 11 road games.

And they may even have a closer. Or maybe not.

Even after Shawn Tolleson notched his second save in as many nights, manager Jeff Banister continued to say nothing is settled in his bullpen. The Rangers got six scoreless innings out of the group in the two wins, nine scoreless frames in the series, so whatever the manager is doing, the pitchers are responding.

The bullpen has thrown 13 scoreless innings in the past four games.

Oh, and the starters in the final two games at Fenway Park, Phil Klein and Wandy Rodriguez, combined to yield two runs in 12 innings.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 3-2, 3.06 ERA) at Yankees (Michael Pineda, 5-1, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez turned in his fourth one-run outing in six starts this season while beating the Red Sox on Thursday night. Rodriguez, knowing the wall was looming in left field at Fenway Park, went to his two-seam fastball during his 6 2/3-inning, one-run outing, keeping the ball away against the right-handed hitters. He also made a key defensive play, nailing Dustin Pedroia at the plate on a slow grounder in front of the plate in the fourth inning.

--1B Mitch Moreland had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs in the win. He raised his batting average to .312 and is 8-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak. He has a .356 average with five homers and 10 RBIs in his past 22 games against the Red Sox and is a .341 hitter with four homers, seven RBIs in 13 career games at Fenway Park.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson, who picked up a save in his first major league opportunity Wednesday, made it 2-for-2 Thursday. He gave up a leadoff double to Boston DH David Ortiz but retired the next three hitters, the last two on strikeouts. He is not officially the new closer, but appears to be on his way to doing what he did in the minors for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--LF Delino DeShields, a Rule 5 pickup, was 1-for-2 with two walks Thursday. He is 13-for-35 (.371) with eight walks, four RBIs and 10 runs over his past 10 games with a plate appearances.

--RHP Colby Lewis, 2-0 in his last four starts after going 0-2 in the previous three, opens the Rangers’ three-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx on Friday night. He is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in five appearances against the Yankees, including 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA last season.

--OF Josh Hamilton, recently reacquired by the Rangers from the Angels, continues to be on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland. After hitting a homer for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, Hamilton moved his rehab back to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and went 1-for-4. Over 11 rehab games, he is hitting .359/.390/.564 with one homer and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really nice pitching by Wandy tonight. Back to what we’ve seen, with the exception of the last outing -- the ability to throw the fastball in and out, the breaking ball played very well for him tonight, the hard breaking ball and the soft breaking ball.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who threw 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, then back to Round Rock on May 21. He is on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and was slated to make two more.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo