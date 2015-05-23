Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Since Delino DeShields was a Rule 5 selection, the Texas Rangers had to keep him on their active roster all season to avoid losing him.

Of course, DeShields had to produce and, through his first 17 games, the Rangers have possibly received more than they could have anticipated from someone, who had never played above Class A until hitting .236 in 114 games for Double-A Corpus Christi in the farm system of the Houston Astros, who made him the eighth overall selection in the 2010 draft.

On Friday, DeShields received his second turn as the leadoff hitter for manager Jeff Banister, who was highly effusive in praising the son of the former second baseman who played with five teams from 1990-2002.

“He’s a good fit,” Banister said. “He has a tremendous demeanor with the rest of these guys. They don’t look at him as a Rule 5 guy.”

So far, DeShields has had 66 at-bats over 28 games. The improvement has been recent since his 14-for-40 stretch in the last 11 games has seen his average climb from .154 to .273.

The “problem” of having DeShields play so well will create an interesting situation when Josh Hamilton arrives. Hamilton could have been seen as a candidate to take the roster spot of Kyle Blanks, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a pilonidal cyst around the tailbone area.

Instead, the Rangers will wait until next week in Cleveland since Hamilton’s situation of getting at-bats is still being considered similar to spring training.

When that happens, that’s a predicament that Banister is looking forward to.

“I hope he continues to make it real challenging on the positive side and don’t make it easy on the negative side,” Banister said.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-0, 1.88 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-5, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez pitched collegiately in the Bronx at Fordham University and will make his second start in New York. On July 22 in New York, Martinez allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a game that he allowed 11 baserunners. Martinez also faced the Yankees July 29 in Texas and allowed six runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. This season, Martinez is one of four major league pitchers to have at least eight starts without getting a loss. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in his last four starts and 5-2 in his last 14 starts since Aug. 31. Martinez last pitched five innings in Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians and allowed one run and five hits.

--1B/OF Kyle Blanks was placed on the disabled list with a pilonidal cyst around the tailbone area. Blanks did not play Thursday and is hitting .322 overall, including .339 (19-for-56) in May.

--OF Jake Smolinski had a low batting average during his first stint this season with the Rangers when he batted .140 (7-for-50), but after hitting .480 (12-for-28) with Triple-A Round Rock, Smolinski was recalled to take the roster spot of 1B Kyle Blanks. While discussing him, Texas manager Jeff Banister said that Smolinski’s bat speed of 84, 85 mph off the bat was the second highest on the team behind Prince Fielder and cited bad luck on balls hit into play.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikama was released on Friday five days after being designated for assignment. He faced eight hitters over two outings and had a 16.20 ERA after being out for 34 games with a strained right groin. The Rangers signed him as a free agent Dec. 16 after he had spent the previous two seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. Texas is responsible for the remaining $832,240 of his $1.1 million salary.

--OF Josh Hamilton entered Friday with 39 at-bats on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock and some fans might have thought that was enough at-bats to add him on the roster. Manager Jeff Banister said Hamilton needs more and he was 2-for-5 with two singles and two strikeouts for Round Rock on Friday.

--DH Prince Fielder recorded his 26th career game with two home runs and first since April 5, 2013 against the Yankees in Detroit. Over his last 11 games, Fielder is batting .372 (16-for-43) with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come away with that victory where we were at and the way the game seemed to be going there late, hats off to Ross.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Ross Ohlendorf, who stranded the tying run in the ninth for his first career save as the Rangers built a seven-run lead and held on for a 10-9 victory over the Yankees on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (tailbone) was diagnosed with a pilonidal cyst on May 22 and placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, then back to Round Rock on May 21. He played May 22. He is on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and was slated to make two more.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski