Texas Rangers - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- The last time Josh Hamilton appeared in a game for the Rangers, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 2012 American League wild-card playoff game, which Texas lost 5-1 to the Baltimore Orioles.

After two seasons with the Angels and a self-reported drug and alcohol relapse that prompted Los Angeles owner Arte Moreno to indicate he didn’t want Hamilton, the 34-year-old will return to the Rangers on Monday afternoon in Cleveland.

Hamilton missed the first seven weeks of this season while recovering from right shoulder surgery performed Feb. 4. When he does return, he will be slotted into left field, and first-year manager Jeff Banister is confident the transition will go well.

”I trust the nature of the guys that we have it will be seamless,“ Banister said Sunday before the Rangers completed a sweep of the New York Yankees with a 5-2 win. ”They know that he’s coming. It’s not like he’s just going to be dropped in. It’s not a trade situation or somebody that all of a sudden it just happens overnight.

“This is somebody that they’ve known about, been aware of and paid attention to, so I think the transition will be fine. I trust that each one of those guys will be ready for it and handle it appropriately.”

Hamilton will be rejoining the Rangers after appearing in eight rehab games for Triple-A Round Rock. He batted .250 (7-for-28) with Round Rock and .364 (16-for-44) with a home run and six RBIs in 12 rehab games overall.

Hamilton will be playing in his first game since Game 3 of the AL Division Series at Kansas City last Oct. 5. During the 2014 regular season, he was limited to 89 games and batted .263. The previous season, he played 151 games and batted a career-low .250.

The Rangers acquired him from Los Angeles on April 28 after the Angels agreed to pay most of the remaining $83 million on his contract that runs through 2017.

Adding him to the roster will create an interesting situation for Banister. Hamilton’s presence could impact Delino DeShields or Leonys Martin.

DeShields has split time starting in center field and left field. Martin has started 34 games in center field but is 12-for-60 (.200) over his past 17 games.

Banister is leaning toward using DeShields, who has 16 hits in his last 48 at-bats (.333), in center field. However, since Hamilton won’t appear in every game, there will be additional at-bats to fill.

”I’ve thought about that,“ Banister said. ”We’re going to continue to have Delino engaged as long as he’s playing well in as many games as we can. There are matchups that we like with Delino and matchups we like with Leonys. It might give us an opportunity to give (right fielder Shin-Soo) Choo a day.

“(Hamilton) is a guy that we’re talking about that had an injury last year that he missed time with, and we need to pay attention to him as well.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Phil Klein, 1-0, 4.50) vs. Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 1-0, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Klein will make his eighth appearance and second start of the season Monday afternoon in Cleveland. Klein’s first start produced effective results as he allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Klein is starting of injured LHP Ross Detwiler and is eighth starter used by Texas this year. In his brief career, opposing hitters are batting .194 against him. Klein also will be making a homecoming, as he was drafted in 2011 out of Youngstown State.

--DH Prince Fielder had his second three-hit game in a row and went 8-for-14 in the series with nine RBIs. His nine RBIs are the most by any visiting player in a series at the current Yankee Stadium. They are the most by a visiting player in New York since 1B Carlos Delgado drove in nine runs for the New York Mets on June 27, 2008.

--OF Josh Hamilton will make his return to the Rangers as the left fielder in Monday’s game at Cleveland. Manager Jeff Banister said that Hamilton likely would bat second or fifth in the lineup. Hamilton was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on April 27. He has not played this season following offseason shoulder surgery. In 12 rehab games for Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, Hamilton batted .364 (16-for-44) with one home run and six RBIs.

--RHP Jared Burton signed a minor league contract with the Rangers and will join Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Burton was released twice by the Yankees on March 26 and again May 16 after going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in New York’s minor league system. The Rangers could use him in a setup role if he gets to the majors. Burton had a 4.36 ERA last year in his third season with the Minnesota Twins. In his previous two seasons there, Burton had ERAs of 2.18 and 3.82.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) will make another start in extended spring training Thursday and is slated to pitch about five innings. Harrison pitched four scoreless innings in a extended spring training Saturday and reportedly reached 86 to 88 mph on his fastball throughout his outing. If there are no setbacks Thursday, Harrison could throw a bullpen session and then start a rehab stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s big. This road trip (to Boston, New York and Cleveland) is a big road trip. We’re facing some tough teams, and to be able to come out and play the way we’re playing this road trip, I think it shows the kind of talent in this clubhouse and the hard work that guys have put into it.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, after the Rangers improved to 5-1 on the trip with a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, then back to Round Rock on May 21. He will be activated May 25.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and May 23, and will pitch there again May 28. If all goes well, he could start a rehab assignment in early June.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski