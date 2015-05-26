Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The results -- 0-for-3 with a walk and a run -- were forgettable.

The mere presence of Josh Hamilton in the Texas lineup, however, represented a major moment for the outfielder and for the Rangers.

Hamilton made his major league season debut Monday, one month after the Rangers re-acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels and nearly four months after he underwent right shoulder surgery.

He batted fifth while starting in left field before finishing the game in right field.

“It was good to feel the energy in the dugout, fun to be hitting behind (right fielder Shin-Soo) Choo, (first baseman) Prince (Fielder) and (third baseman Adrian) Beltre,” Hamilton said after the Rangers’ 10-8 win over the Indians in Cleveland. “That’s something to look forward to on a day-in, day-out basis. It was good.”

Manager Jeff Banister was pleased to have another offensive threat to add to his lineup, although he acknowledged Hamilton is rusty.

“Looked like a guy playing his first major league game in a while,” Banister told the Dallas Morning News. “More than anything else, had a great smile on his face and energy. Fit in nicely. Came in and did exactly what we asked him to do.”

The Rangers rallied late to pull out their sixth win in a row.

“You start winning some ballgames and guys get a lot of confidence,” Hamilton told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was exciting. I look forward to more of them. It was a really good day.”

Hamilton made his first appearance for the Rangers since the 2012 American League wild-card playoff game. He signed a five-year, $125 million free-agent deal with the Angels in December 2012, but in his two seasons with Los Angeles, he didn’t display the form that made him an All-Star in all five of the previous seasons with Texas. Hamilton was the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 2010.

In the wake of his subpar performances with his new team, Hamilton self-reported a drug and alcohol relapse last winter. While Hamilton escaped punishment from Major League Baseball, Angels owner Arte Moreno indicated he no longer wanted the slugger on his team. The deal with Texas eventually was completed, with the Angels agreeing to pay nearly all of the remaining $83 million on Hamilton’s contract that runs through 2017.

“Nobody is expecting me to come back and be that old me,” Hamilton told the Morning News. “But I‘m expecting that out of myself.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-23

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2-2, 3.38 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton was activated off the disabled list prior to the game. Hamilton made his 2015 debut, batting fifth and playing left field. Hamilton went 0-for-3, with two strikeouts and a walk. “He looked like a guy who was playing in his first major league game in a while. He’ll be fine,” said manager Jeff Banister.

--RHP Neftali Feliz has been placed on the disabled list with an abscess on his right side. In 17 appearances, Feliz is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA and six saves.

--SS Elvis Andrus was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Andrus has a .362 career batting average vs. the Indians, his highest average vs. any AL opponent. He has hit safely in 47 of his 48 career games vs. the Tribe. He also is hitting .400 in his career at Progressive Field (40-for-100), the highest career average of any player in the ballpark’s history.

--RHP Phil Klein started Monday but only pitched two innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. “Some of his pitches got away from him, but he battled,” said manager Jeff Banister.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pen really stepped up big time for us. They gave us exactly what we needed.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after Monday’s win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, then back to Round Rock on May 21. He was activated off the disabled list on May 25.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on his right side) was placed on the disabled list on May 25.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and May 23, and will pitch there again May 28. If all goes well, he could start a rehab assignment in early June.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.

OF Jake Smolinski