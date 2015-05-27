Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s hard to say who is hotter, Prince Fielder or the team he plays for. Both parties continued their hot streaks Tuesday as Fielder had three more hits and another home run and the Rangers rolled to their seventh win in a row, 4-3 over the Indians.

Fielder has been putting up video game numbers lately. Tuesday against the Indians, he had a single, a double, a home run and three RBIs. It’s his fourth consecutive three-hit game, making him the first major leaguer to do that since Cleveland left fielder Michael Brantley did it in 2013.

“What he’s doing is unbelievable. He’s making it look easy,” said Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland of Fielder. “He’s put us on his shoulders and carrying us, and it’s rubbing off on everyone.”

The Rangers are the hottest team in the majors. On May 3 they were 8-16, the worst record in the majors. Since then they are 15-7, including 7-1 on their current road trip to New York, Boston and Cleveland. They will conclude the trip Wednesday when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Indians, who had a six-game winning streak until the Rangers came to town.

“It’s been a team effort all the way through all seven wins,” said Rangers manager Jeff Banister. “Everyone is doing their part, especially the bullpen. Tonight was another exceptional night. They are feeding off each other.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-2, 3.49 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 5-4, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder, entering Tuesday’s game, was 11-for-19 (.579) with four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last four games. He is just the second Rangers player ever with 11 or more hits and 12 or more RBIs in any four-game span of the season. Ivan Rodriguez did it during the 1999 season. Fielder then went 3-for-5 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs in the game. Over his last five games, he is hitting .583 (14-for-22) with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He is the first major leaguer to have four consecutive three-hit games since Cleveland OF Michael Brantley did it in 2013. “What he’s doing is unbelievable. He’s making it look easy,” said 1B Mitch Moreland of Fielder.

--3B Adrian Beltre’s home run Monday was the 401st of his career, tying him with Miguel Cabrera for 52nd all-time. No. 51 is Duke Snider with 407.

--RHP Neftali Feliz on Saturday had surgery for an abscess on his right side. There is no timetable for his return. “It’s a wound that needs to heal from the inside out. It’s going to take time to heal,” said manager Jeff Banister.

--SS Elvis Andrus was 3-for-4 and has now hit in all 27 of his career games at Progressive Field, the longest active streak by any player in one park. Andrus’ career batting average in Progressive Field is .413 (43-for-104).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What he is doing is unbelievable. He’s making it look easy.” -- Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland, on DH Prince Fielder, who collected three hits for the fourth game in a row. In his last five games, Fielder is hitting .583 (14-for-24) with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He had surgery for an abscess on his right side on May 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and May 23, and will pitch there again May 28. If all goes well, he could start a rehab assignment in early June.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Phil Klein

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields Jr.

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Leonys Martin

OF Jake Smolinski