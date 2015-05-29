Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Outfielder Josh Hamilton wasn’t feeling great physically in his first home game since returning to the Texas Rangers last month, but his outlook couldn’t be any better.

The former MVP believes he can recapture the magic he once enjoyed while helping lead Texas to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

“There is only one way to find out and that’s to go out and play,” Hamilton said before Texas’ 5-1 loss to Boston on Thursday. “I feel nervous. If you don’t feel nervous anymore, then you don’t need to be doing this. But, yes, I can think I can do what I’ve done in the past.”

Hamilton went into the game dealing with a cold, but he looked comfortable. He went 2-4 with an RBI.

The fan reception to Hamilton was positive. After being booed repeatedly during his visits with the Los Angeles Angels during the last two seasons, Hamilton enjoyed a standing ovation in his first at-bat.

“It was a good feeling,” he said. “I appreciated it a lot. You don’t know what to expect. To hear the fans cheer, stand, it means a lot. It brought back some good memories.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 2-1, 3.68 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 4-6, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season Friday. He allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts, a 3.76 ERA in that span. His season ERA has hovered in a small window between 3.92 and 4.26 over his last seven outings, winning two of his last three starts.

--INF Hanser Alberto was recalled from the Triple-A on Thursday. He had spent the entire season with Round Rock in his first career Triple-A action, batting .303 (46-for-152) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 42 games. Over his last 23 games beginning May 2, Alberto has a .375 (30-for-80) average with 10 extra-base hits and 12 runs scored, including a 16-game hit streak during that span.

--RHP Phil Klein was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday. He had gone 1-0 with an 8.25 ERA in eight games/two starts over two stints with Texas this season. His last outing came in a start May 25 at Cleveland.

--RHP Nick Martinez suffered his first loss of the season, exiting with the Rangers trailing 2-0 after seven innings. The seven innings matched his season high (fourth time, including two straight), and his 112 pitches were a career high. It was his club-record 16th consecutive start of allowing three earned runs-or-less, dating to last season.

--LF Josh Hamilton played his first game with the Rangers in Arlington since the 2012 AL Wild Card Game vs. Baltimore. He went 2-for-4 with a double in his first plate appearance and an RBI single in his final. He was the Ranger to reach multiple times.

--LHP Derek Holland threw for the first time since the home opener on April 10 when he left the game after just one inning with a strained left shoulder. Holland made about 20 throws from 60 feet.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) is set to have bullpen session Sunday. He’s been pitching in extended spring training in Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have some of your best games sick. It helps you focus more, you don’t try to do too much, so it can help you. That’s over with now. Go home and try to get some rest and feel better.” -- LF Josh Hamilton, who played his first game with the Rangers in Arlington since the 2012 AL Wild Card game on Thursday while sick.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and May 23, and pitched there again May 28. He is set to have bullpen session May 31.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan. He began throwing May 28, making about 20 throws from 60 feet.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Hanser Alberto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields Jr.

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Leonys Martin