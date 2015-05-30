Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Right-handed pitcher Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez was so impressive during the Texas Rangers’ spring training that it wouldn’t have come as a shock if he had made the major-league roster from Day 1.

However, Texas preferred a patient approach with their 2013 first-round draft choice who has rocketed through the Rangers. They sent him to Triple-A Round Rock to refine his command.

But with two starters -- Yu Darvish and Derek Holland -- out since the start of the season and others now struggling -- veteran Colby Lewis to name one -- the team desperately needs quality starting pitching. On Friday, the Rangers announced they would add Gonzalez to the roster and on Saturday he’ll make his major-league debut against the Boston Red Sox.

As for the patient approach at this point? It appears the Rangers are ready to let Gonzalez’s performance dictate the terms.

“It’s his spot to lose,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said of Gonzalez maintaining a spot in the rotation.

Gonzalez, who was dealing with a hand strain earlier in the season, was 3-5 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts at Round Rock.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 4-4, 4.47 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez will be brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, and will make his major-league debut against Boston. Gonzalez, 23, was highly impressive during spring training, but the Rangers wanted to be cautious with their 2013 first-round draft pick who has zipped through the minors. With a desperate need for starting pitching, the Rangers decided to begin the Chi Chi era.

--LF Josh Hamilton hit his first two home runs of the season, both solo shots to the right-field bleachers off Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright. Hamilton’s shot in the second inning was his first home run since Aug. 24, 2014 at Oakland. The last time he hit two home runs in a game was July 10, 2013 at Wrigley Field. After going hitless in his first nine at-bats since rejoining the Rangers, Hamilton has now hit safely in three consecutive games.

--LHP Ross Detwiler, who is eligible to come off the disabled list, is not yet ready to return. He will make a two-inning rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday. When Detwiler returns to the Rangers, he will be a reliever.

--SS Elvis Andrus was out of the lineup for the first time this season Friday, having played in the team’s first 48 games. Andrus was 0-for-5 at the plate the last two games, but he had raised his average to .241 by batting .346 (9-26) with six RBIs in the last seven games.

--SS Hanser Alberto, recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, made his major-league debut, replacing the resting Elvis Andrus. A slick fielder, Alberto made a nice, charging scoop to record the first out of the game on the game’s first pitch. He notched his first career hit and RBI in the seventh inning, and also scored.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo has now allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts. Against Boston, he lasted six innings, giving up two runs, one unearned on his own throwing error, on four hits. He walked three and struck out five.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson has converted each of his first six save opportunities. Opponents are 2-for-20 against him in his six save opportunities.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I said it my first day back here at the press conference, I feel like I can be the player I used to be. I believe that. It’s fun to do things the fans have seen before. It’s been fun the last couple of days.” -- LF Josh Hamilton, who hit his first two home runs of the season to lead Texas to a win over Boston Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will make a two-inning rehab start for Double-A Frisco on May 30.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and May 23, and pitched there again May 28. He is set to have bullpen session May 31.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan. He began throwing May 28, making about 20 throws from 60 feet.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Hanser Alberto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields Jr.

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Leonys Martin