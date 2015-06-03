Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers welcomed their top prospect to the majors Tuesday, as third baseman Joey Gallo debuted in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

The promotion to the big leagues came as a shock to the 21-year-old slugger. His output was even more surprising.

Gallo went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in his major league debut during the Rangers’ 15-2 victory. His RBI total was a record for a Ranger making a big-league debut.

“I didn’t expect to have that good of a night,” Gallo said. “To be honest, it hasn’t hit me yet. It was definitely a lot of fun.”

Gallo expected to move up from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock, but an injury to Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre caused the Texas front office to change course.

“It’s been pretty exciting,” he said. “I didn’t really expect to be here, honestly. I was planning on going to Round Rock. I was about to drive down before I got the call, so it was a pretty nice surprise.”

Gallo put the baseball world on notice with his power in the minors. He hit at least 40 home runs in each of the two previous seasons, and he had nine in the past 23 games at Double-A Frisco.

The Rangers could have gone with other options at third with Beltre out for at least two weeks, but the decision was made to throw Gallo into the fire even though he had no experience playing above Double-A.

“He’ll be in the lineup a majority of the time he’s here,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “We called him up with the intent that he’s going to play.”

The Rangers plan to send Gallo back to Triple-A once Beltre returns, no matter how well the organization’s top prospect plays in the interim.

“That’s the plan whether I do good or bad, I‘m just here to help the team win until Beltre gets back,” Gallo said. “That’s my goal, and hopefully that’s what I do.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-25

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 4-2, 3.66 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-1, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Robinson Chirinos left Tuesday’s game with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after less than a week in the minors. He went 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers and nine RBIs in five games for Round Rock after his demotion. In 28 games for Texas this season, Smolinski is hitting .299 with one homer and six RBIs.

--LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday as the Rangers added OF Jake Smolinski to their bench. Claudio was 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Texas. He was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in six outings for Round Rock earlier this season.

--OF Ryan Rua will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has been out since April 11 due to a broken right foot.

--LHP Matt Harrison is scheduled to make his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Round Rock. Harrison, who has been sidelined since undergoing spinal fusion surgery in June 2014, also is penciled in to start for Round Rock next Monday.

--RHP Nick Martinez is slated to start Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game set with the White Sox. He set a club record in his last outing with his 16th consecutive start of allowing three earned runs or fewer, dating to last season. He did take his first defeat of the season and snapped in a career-best four-game win streak in that start, a 5-1 Texas loss to the Red Sox on May 28.

--3B Joey Gallo made a stellar major league debut Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. The RBIs set a franchise record for a debut. Gallo was called up from Double-A Frisco before the game. He is just the second player since the start of 2012 with at least four RBIs in a debut (joining Oakland’s Mark Canha on April 8, 2015 vs. Texas). Since beginning of 2000, Gallo and Canha are only players with three hits, two extra-base hits and four RBIs in a major league debut.

--OF Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his left hamstring. He described the move as precautionary. “I don’t want to jump out there and really get it good and be down for a long time,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a huge deal. It’s different if you’re ... playing a position where you’re not having to run full speed and running balls down.”

--C Carlos Corporan had a career-high five RBIs on Tuesday after entering the game for an injured Robinson Chirinos. According to baseball-reference.com, it is the highest single-game RBI total by a reserve player in Rangers history. It also matches the highest RBI total by a Ranger in 2015 (also by Chirinos on April 14 against the Angels).

--3B Adrian Beltre was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Beltre injured his left thumb while sliding into second base during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. He also had a laceration of the thumb which required four stitches, but X-rays were negative. The first date he would be eligible to return is June 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Incredible evening for a young man. Really rarely do they come up and meet all the expectations in their first night. All you have to do is listen to the crowd by the third time he came up to the plate.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on 3B Joey Gallo, who homered and knocked in four runs Tuesday in his major league debut, helping the Rangers rout the White Sox 15-2.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring tightness) did not play June 2 for precautionary reasons. He is day-to-day.

--C Robinson Chirinos (bruised right hand) left the June 2 game. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is likely out until late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He is slated to make rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3 and June 8.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 30.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He is playing catch and slated to have an MRI exam June 5. If all goes well, he would start throwing from a mound June 6.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields Jr.

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Leonys Martin

OF Jake Smolinski