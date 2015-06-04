Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just seven games into his return to the Texas Rangers, outfielder Josh Hamilton will be sidelined four weeks with a left hamstring injury.

“There is nothing I can do about,” Hamilton said. “All we can do is try to get better as quick as I possibly can. I’ve had success getting back pretty quick in the past, so I’ll do everything I can to do the same here.”

Hamilton sat out Tuesday and Wednesday with what was originally reported as hamstring tightness. However, after the Rangers lost 9-2 to the Chicago White Sox, the team announced that Hamilton was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain.

Since coming back to the Rangers in an April trade with the Los Angeles Angels and then coming off the disabled list May 25, Hamilton is 6-for-22 (.273) with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

Hamilton missed the start of the season while rehabbing from right shoulder surgery in April.

The Angels, upset that Hamilton, a recovering drug and alcohol addict, self-reported a relapse in the offseason, dealt him to Texas on April 27 in exchange for a player to be named or cash. The Rangers reportedly will pay no more than $15 million of the $83 million that remained on Hamilton’s contract, with the Angels paying the rest.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 3.45 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season in Wednesday night’s series finale against the White Sox. He has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of this last 10 starts, with a 3.53 ERA in that span. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last four starts after starting the season 2-5, 4.19.

--OF Delino DeShields was named American League Rookie of the Month for May. DeShields batted .296 (24-for-81) with 22 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases to claim his first monthly award. He is the first Rangers player to win AL Rookie of the Month honors since Justin Grimm in April 2013. The 22-year-old paced AL rookies in runs scored, triples, stolen bases, walks (15) and on-base percentage (.406), and finished third in hits and RBIs.

--RHP Nick Martinez is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA in last two starts after opening the season 4-0, 1.96 ERA over his first nine starts. He allowed six runs on six hits in the second, his highest single-inning totals on the season. Five of first six outs came via the strikeout.

--3B Joey Gallo is the first Ranger to homer in each of his first two major league games. According to baseball-reference.com, the last player to accomplish the feat was San Francisco’s Brett Pill in September 2011. Both home runs have reached the upper home run porch in right field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think Nick found the range with his breaking ball tonight. There were some pitches that I felt inside to right-handers that he wasn’t getting that he’s gotten before.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Nick Martinez after a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring tightness) will be out of the lineup for up to four weeks with a Grade-2 strain, it was announced June 3.

--C Robinson Chirinos (bruised right hand) left the June 2 game and did not play June 3. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is likely out until late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He is slated to make rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3 and June 8.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 30.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He is playing catch and slated to have an MRI exam June 5. If all goes well, he would start throwing from a mound June 6.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields Jr.

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Leonys Martin

OF Jake Smolinski