Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- While Josh Hamilton is doing all he can to try and speed up the recovery process from his strained left hamstring, the four weeks he is expected to miss will leave the Texas Rangers with a void in left field.

Hamilton, who played in just seven games before getting hurt, is confident the club will be fine in his absence.

“I still thing they’re still coming together,” he said. “It’s frustrating more than anything to do all the work to get back to this point. I‘m still excited to be in Texas. The guys, before I got back, were playing very well. I was just happy to be able to contribute something to that when I came up first.”

Delino DeShields figures to get the majority of playing time in left with Hamilton out. The club could also see Kyle Blanks back in action as soon as this weekend’s series in Kansas City. Blanks, who is on the disabled list with a cyst on his tailbone, could be back in the lineup as early as Sunday.

One player unlikely to see any time in left is rookie Joey Gallo. Gallo is playing third with Adrian Beltre down but he started six games in left in Double-A this year. Texas manager Jeff Banister said Gallo has enough on his mind trying to adjust to life in the majors and doesn’t feel like adding the possibility of playing in left is needed.

“I think Joey is a really good athlete,” Banister said. “I think Joey could go play in the outfield. But as a major league manager I’d really like to allow this man to kind of settle in. We’ve asked him to come from Double A to the big leagues.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-3, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday retroactive to June 1. Hamilton is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his left groin.

--LHP Ross Detwiler was activated from the disabled list and took the spot of OF Josh Hamilton on the roster. Detwiler opened the season in the rotation but will now work out of the bullpen.

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will take his 0.00 after his major league debut on the road for his second start Friday at Kansas City. Gonzalez has a chance at being just the third player in team history to win starts in each of his first two major league outings. “I‘m sure I’ll have the same jitters,” he said. “This is my first away start so there’s a first right there too. I‘m just going to stick to the routine, trust it. That’s what helped me in my first outing.”

--DH Prince Fielder was back in the lineup Thursday after getting his first game off of the season Wednesday. Fielder, who was baseball’s ironman before missing most of last season because of a neck injury, doesn’t plan on making off days a common practice. “I guess for the mental part it helps,” Fielder said of the day off. “My body’s the same. The brain might be a little better. I said I’d give them one to two (days off). That’s the one.”

--1B/OF Kyle Blanks will travel with the Rangers to Kansas City instead of going to extended spring training for rehab for a cyst on his tailbone. Blanks could come off the disabled list as early as Sunday but the Rangers could opt to have him wait another two days as the Rangers have an off day Monday before starting a series Tuesday at Oakland.

--INF Travis Demeritte, the 30th pick in the 2013 draft, has been suspended without pay for 80 games for failing a drug test. Demeritte, who is at Class A Hickory, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Furosemide. The suspension begins immediately.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I believe we left 14 on base and Gallardo grinded through the outing tonight and found a two-seamer he was able to use to get out of trouble late.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Yovani Gallardo after a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He will travel with the team to Kansas City and could be activated June 7.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is likely out until late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, and he is scheduled to pitch for Round Rock again June 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He is playing catch and slated to have an MRI exam June 5. If all goes well, he would start throwing from a mound June 6.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski