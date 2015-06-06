Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Neftali Feliz will throw one inning Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

Feliz was placed on the disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 20, with an axillary abscess procedure near his right arm pit.

While the Rangers want him to get healthy, this allows the club to buy some time for Feliz to fix some mechanical problems.

”We will maintain the pitch count for him,“ Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. ”We will take it outing by outing. He has made some adjustments. We can see what that looks like and how that feels.

“He has made some adjustments to his setup and we’re going to give him an opportunity to do what he needs to do so that when he comes back he can hopefully be that dominant guy he was for us.”

Feliz was 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA, while giving up 22 hits and walking nine in 17 2/3 innings before going on the disabled list. He had blown three saves in nine chances and removed from the closer’s role last month after back-to-back blown saves.

“We aren’t looking to fast-track him back,” Bannister said. “We’re looking to get him settled in.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2-2, 3.55 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-4, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez threw a complete-game three-hit shutout against the Royals on Friday in his second big league start. He is the first Rangers rookie to throw a shutout since LHP Derek Holland on Aug. 9, 2009 at the Angels. He is just the third pitcher in franchise history to win their first two starts. “It’s not easy to get clean swings on him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s tough for hitters to get the barrel on him.”

--C Robinson Chirinos celebrated his 31st birthday with a two-run single in the sixth and calling a shutout. “I just went with Chirinos,” rookie RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez said. “Whatever he put down worked.”

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who starts the middle game Saturday, is 2-0 with a 2.03 in five road starts this season. He has never pitched at Kauffman Stadium.

--OF-1B Kyle Blanks, who went on the disabled list May 22 after removing a pilonidal cyst near his tailbone, could be activated soon. “We feel like he’s at a place where he can get the work to get here and be ready,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I expect he might be a player for us in the very near future.” Banister said he does not believe it is necessary for Blanks to go on a rehab assignment if “his lower half is ready and his legs feel good.” Banister said Blanks has been swinging the bat “the entire time” he has been on the disabled list. Blanks hit .322 in 15 games before going on the DL. When Blanks returns, Banister said it would be as a right-handed pinch hitter, first base and designated hitter before he returns to the outfield.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s incredible. From pitch one to the last pitch was just fun. We played well yesterday with the walk-off and played well again. It’s been a good time.” -- Rangers RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, after a win over the Royals on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He will travel with the team to Kansas City and could be activated June 7.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is likely out until late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, and he is scheduled to pitch for Round Rock again June 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He is playing catch and slated to have an MRI exam June 5. If all goes well, he would start throwing from a mound June 6.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski