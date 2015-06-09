Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have grown fond of finding their own pitchers in the first-year player draft in recent years.

They think right-hander Dillon Tate fits that mold. The club selected Tate, who is from UC-Santa Barbara, with the fourth overall pick Monday. It marks the third straight year the Rangers have gone right-handed pitching first as Tate joins current rotation member Chi Chi Gonzalez (2013) and Luis Ortiz (2014).

While general manager Jon Daniels said that wasn’t the plan going into the draft, it doesn’t hurt to land another top-flight pitcher.

“It’s huge value on developing your own pitching for a franchise that hasn’t done it traditionally,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels said. “I think whether it’s Martin Perez or Derek Holland, I look at Matt Harrison as a guy we developed, and Chi Chi and Nick (Martinez) and other guys coming, I think our development staff has done a tremendous job with it. And to put an arm like that into the mix, to keep the pipeline going, is huge to us.”

Tate knows he helped his draft stock too transitioning from closer as a sophomore at UCSB to starting his junior year. He was a Louisville Slugger All-American as a junior after going 8-5 with a 2.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

“I didn’t know if it was going to go as smooth as I hoped but I had a whole lot of help from teammates and coaches that helped create that smooth transition so credit to them for helping me move in the right direction,” said Tate, who was undrafted out of high school in Claremont, Calif. “I actually really liked it. I have four pitches and it was a great opportunity for me to develop them and bring them to the next level. I‘m proud of some of the steps I made but I do have a long way to go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-2, 2.89 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 7-2, 1.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Tate, selected fourth overall in the draft by Texas, may be a big name at UC-Santa Barbara, but he is not the most famous Rangers player with ties to the Gauchos. That honor goes to the club’s all-times hits leader, Michael Young. Young, who is a special assistant to Rangers GM Jon Daniels, played a role in the draft but didn’t scout Tate. Tate said he has talked with Young about making the adjustment to the majors. Tate went 8-5 with a 2.26 ERA as a junior, striking out 111 in 103 1/3 innings. He made the transition from closer to starter after a sophomore year in which he had 12 saves and a 1.45 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.

--OF Eric Jenkins, who had committed to North Carolina-Wilmington, was tabbed by the Rangers with their second-round pick, 45th overall. Jenkins is known for his speed. He had 27 steals as a senior at West Columbus High School in Cerro Gordo, N.C., and 66 for his career.

--RHP Nick Martinez, who starts Tuesday at Oakland, has lost two consecutive starts after beginning the season 4-0 in his first nine starts. He was roughed up for seven runs on nine hits, including a home run, in 3 1/3 innings Wednesday against the White Sox.

--RHP Spencer Patton, who was promoted Sunday from Triple-A Round Rock, has added a curveball to his repertoire. Patton had five saves and a 0.53 ERA in 16 appearances (17 innings) in the Pacific Coast League. He talked to pitching coach Mike Maddux about mixing in the curve when he was up in May. “He said it looked good and wanted me to start implementing it more,” Patton said. “It is a great pitch, especially if you have a curve and slider, one is softer and one is harder. It is hard to look for one if you’re expecting another. They just play off each other.”

--1B/OF Kyle Blanks (cyst in tailbone area) took batting practice and ran the bases in Kansas City. He could be activated Tuesday or Wednesday in Oakland. “It’s still sensitive, but it’s to the point that it’s manageable,” Blanks said.

--RHP Colby Lewis limited the Royals to three runs on eight hits, one walk (intentional) and a hit batter. He walked 1B Eric Hosmer intentionally in the seventh after 3B Mike Moustakas’ double. “With Hosmer, it was a tough decision,” Lewis said. “I felt like I did a pretty good job. It worked out. I threw a changeup (to Royals DH Kendrys Morales), and he hit it right at (RF Shin-Soo) Choo.”

--RHP Neftali Feliz threw one inning Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment. He yielded one unearned run on one hit, one walk and a walk pitch, while striking out one. He threw 13 strikes in 24 pitches. Feliz went on the disabled list in late May and underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, with a strained right groin. A similar issue bothered him in spring training, slowing his progress and leading to him opening the season in the minors. He said the ailment isn’t as bad this time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is pretty cut and dried simple. I didn’t execute my pitch and he executed.” -- RHP Keone Kela, on giving up a game-deciding homer to Royals C Salvador Perez in the eighth inning Sunday as Kansas City edged Texas 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He took batting practice and ran the bases in early June, and he could be activated June 9 or June 10.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. He is likely out until late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3 and June 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski