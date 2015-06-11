Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Texas Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo got a no-decision Wednesday night against the Oakland A‘s, but he deserved a better fate.

Gallardo struck out a season-high 10 batters and allowed just two runs on five hits over seven innings. He left the game with a 4-2 lead and appeared headed for his third straight victory, but the A’s scored two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth, rallying for a 5-4, walk-off win.

“After the first inning, he settled in and was in control for the most part,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “His pitch count got up there. We tried to leave him in as long as possible, but we turned it over to the ‘pen, and I felt good about it.”

Gallardo threw 110 pitches, 73 for strikes. Six of his strikeouts came on called third strikes.

”I threw a lot of pitches in the first inning and had to figure out a way to stop that,“ Gallardo said. ”I told myself to make them put the ball in play, and I was able to get ahead of guys and pitch the way I wanted.

“It’s always tough to lose when it happens like that. That’s just the way the game is. The guys played hard.”

Gallardo is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his past four starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters Wednesday night, getting a no-decision in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Gallardo is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his past four starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA in four career starts against the A‘s.

--3B Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to four games, but he also committed two throwing errors Wednesday night in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Gallo had his second multi-hit game of the season and raised his average to .313.

--CF Leonys Martin had his 12th multi-hit games of the season Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with a double in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Martin had a walk, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.

--1B Mitch Moreland went 2-for-5, drove in two runs and scored once Wednesday in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Moreland extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) during that stretch.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Frisco, pitching 2 2/3 innings against San Antonio. Perez allowed one run on five hits, struck out four and walked none. He threw 45 pitches, 33 for strikes. Perez went 10-6 with a 3.62 in 20 starts in 2013. Last year, he made only eight starts before undergoing season-ending surgery. He went 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA. He is on track to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--INF Hanser Alberto was out of the starting lineup Wednesday against Oakland for the first time since making his major league debut May 29. Alberto started nine games at second base and one at shortstop, playing every inning of all 10 games. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said it was time to give the rookie a night off. “Hanser has done a great job for us, but it’s at a level he hasn’t played at before,” Banister said. During his 10-game stretch, Alberto hit .308 with one double, one triple and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into some outs on the bases, we got picked off, we missed a cutout. It wasn’t the cleanest game, but it was still one I thought we had a chance to win. More than anything, it was missed opportunities to add on.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers blew a late lead and lost 5-4 to the A’s on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He took batting practice and ran the bases in early June, and he could be activated as soon as June 11.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. As of June 9, he had yet to swing a bat or take ground balls. He is likely out until at least late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3 and June 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He is on target to become a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski