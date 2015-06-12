Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rangers rookie right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez took his first loss and allowed his first run in the major-leagues Thursday, but he continued to make a strong impression.

Gonzalez (2-1) gave up one run on eight hits over seven innings in a 7-0 loss to Oakland. He was trying to become the first pitcher in Rangers history to win his first three starts, but A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir threw eight shutout innings, and the A’s scored six times in the eighth against the Rangers’ bullpen.

“We had a tough day offensively, but we can talk about Chi Chi and the great job he did,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He gave up that run, settled in and threw the ball very well. We played good defense behind him as well. You can’t take anything away from him. He was in control out there. ... I loved the way he competed.”

Gonzalez pitched a combined 14 2/3 shutout innings in his first two starts, victories against Boston and Kansas City. He was coming off a three-hit shutout of the Royals, but the A’s pushed across a run in the first inning with one out.

“It’s been a great ride throwing up zeroes,” Gonzalez said. “The first inning I was only working one side of the plate, but when I got back to using both sides it worked out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-1, 4.55 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 3-2, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1) allowed just one run on eight hits over seven innings and took his first major league loss as the Rangers fell 7-0 to Oakland. Gonzalez struck out four and walked three. After throwing 14 2/3 shutout innings in his first two starts to start his career, Gonzalez gave up a run in the first inning with one out.

--SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-3 and had the Rangers’ only hit in a 7-0 loss to Oakland on Thursday. Andrus lined a one-out single in the fifth inning off LHP Scott Kazmir, who pitched eight shutout innings. Andrus has reached base safely in eight of his past nine games. He’s batting .182 (8-for-44) over his past 13 games.

--1B Kyle Blanks was activated from the disabled list and started Thursday against the A‘s, batting fourth in the lineup. Blanks underwent surgery May 23 to remove a cyst from near his tailbone. Blanks went 0-for-3 in a 7-0 loss to Oakland. “One of the things we wanted to make sure of was that he was ready and capable of playing first base and being more than a pinch hitter off the bench,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Blanks has experience in the outfield, too, but Banister said using him there is not yet an option.

--RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, clearing a roster spot for 1B Kyle Blanks, who was activated from the disabled list. Patton was recalled Sunday from Round Rock but did not make an appearance during his second stint this season with the Rangers. He made two appearances in his first stint, allowing two earned runs and giving up two home runs over two innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a tough day offensively, but we can talk about Chi Chi and the great job he did.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, who allowed just one run on eight hits over seven innings in a loss to Oakland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (pilonidal cyst in tailbone area) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 23. He took batting practice and ran the bases in early June. He was activated June 11.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. As of June 9, he had yet to swing a bat or take ground balls. He is likely out until at least late June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3 and June 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He is on target to become a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski