Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers are getting closer to getting two starters back in left-handers Martin Perez and Matt Harrison.

That could create some interesting decisions for a Texas team that already has the fifth-best ERA in the American League and has put together its longest string of quality starts since 2011.

Manager Jeff Banister said the organization has even toyed with the idea of a six-man rotation, something that both Boston and the New York Mets have experiments with at times.

“I’ve always considered some form of a six-man rotation of being a viable option,” Banister said. “A six-man or a five-plus one option, I think, in today’s baseball world is one that we should look at it. Just with injuries, innings, number of pitches. It should be something we do take a look at it and yeah we’ve thought about it.”

Banister said if the Rangers went to a six-man rotation, he’d prefer to go with a short bench over a six-man bullpen. The Rangers have played with a three-man bench at several times this season because they’ve needed an extra arm in the bullpen.

Texas starter Colby Lewis said he played in a six-man rotation when he was in Japan in 2008 and 2009 and likes the idea too. Lewis said Japanese pitchers had fewer arm injuries in a six-man rotation than major leaguers do now.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-2, 2.28 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 5-3, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton continues to make strides as he recovers from his strained left hamstring. Hamilton has missed 12 days since the injury and is expected to miss four weeks. Hamilton said he’s jogging on a treadmill but hasn’t started swinging a bat yet. “I‘m feeling a lot better,” Hamilton said. “It’s coming along good. It’s coming along real good. We’ll just see how it goes.”

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery) will throw a bullpen for Texas Saturday and then is slated to make a four-inning start for Triple-A Round Rock either Monday or Tuesday. Perez said he felt good after his rehab start for Double-A Frisco Wednesday and threw all his pitches in his 45-pitch start.

--1B Mitch Moreland was back in the lineup Friday after getting a day off Thursday. Moreland was the hottest Texas hitter on the road trip, batting .450 with two homers and five RBIs. Because of elbow surgery that cost him 15 days on the disabled list, Moreland isn’t eligible to be among the league leaders in any categories. If he was eligible, he’d be in the top 10 in the American League in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

--LHP Derek Holland is still optimistic he can return to the rotation in July even though August seems like a more likely return date. Holland strained a muscle in his back in the home opener for Texas and hasn’t pitched then. He’ll have an MRI June 19 and if it’s clean, he can begin throwing bullpens.

--RHP Dillon Tate, who was the fourth overall pick in the first-year player draft Monday, passed his physical and signed with the Rangers Friday. Dillon pitched three years at UC-Santa Barbara. Tate was one of seven players the Rangers signed Friday, with all of them coming in the top 12 rounds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m feeling good today especially after the first two at-bats I was starting to get mad. I was swinging at too many pitches. In that at-bat (the seventh-inning homer) I was looking for my pitch. I was happy to hit that homer and we got back in the game.” -- SS Elvis Andrus, after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Friday’s win over the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June and will have an MRI June 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He is making his third rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. As of June 9, he had yet to swing a bat or take ground balls. He is likely out until at least late June.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He is on target to become a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski