Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Joey Gallo needed less than two weeks to join the Texas Rangers’ record books.

Of course, when a player hits a home run that travels 461 feet as the third baseman did Saturday, it is a bit easier to make news. The homer, the third of Gallo’s career, was the fourth longest in history of Globe Life Park.

“I knew it was going pretty far,” Gallo said. “(Twins pitcher J.R. Graham) is throwing 95 mph, and I squared it up. I knew it was going to go decently far. I didn’t know how far, so it was pretty good.”

Gallo said he isn’t sure if it was the farthest he ever hit a homer because there were no measurements in the minor leagues and sometimes the balls got lost because the lighting isn’t as good. As happy as Gallo was to provide some power in the Rangers’ 11-7 win he was also happy to draw three walks, one of which was intentional.

“The home run is more fun, but the walks are more important,” Gallo said. “I‘m trying to show my patience up there and let (the pitchers) make an adjustment. The walks are pretty big to me.”

The homer-and-three-walk performance made Gallo jus the third rookie in club history to accomplish such a feat. Pete O‘Brien did it in 1982 and Oddibe McDowell in 1985.

Gallo made some more history in Sunday’s game, a 4-3 Minnesota win over Texas. He hit his fourth homer, but it was the first one that didn’t go into the upper deck at Globe Life. It still traveled an estimated 415 feet.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-3, 3.86 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-6, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Joey Gallo, who has been with the Rangers for just two weeks, already leads all American League rookies in intentional walks drawn with two. Every other rookie who has drawn multiple intentional walks plays in the National League. Los Angeles OF Joc Pederson leads the way with four. Gallo went 1-for-4 Sunday, and his average dropped to .300.

--3B Adrian Beltre, who sprained his left thumb May 31, had four stitches removed but is still unable to grip a bat. Beltre hoped he would be ready to go when he is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday, but that is not going to be the case. “Obviously, I wanted to be playing already,” Beltre said. “I thought that it would be better by now, but according to the doctors, it was really dramatic what happened in there, so it’s going to take some time. I wanted to be playing, but I‘m actually fortunate it didn’t happen worse.”

--1B Mitch Moreland doubled in the third inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Moreland didn’t drive in a run, but he still leads the AL in this month with 12 RBIs.

--LF Delino DeShields left Sunday’s game after hurting his left hamstring while trying to catch a triple off the bat of Twins LF Shane Robinson. DeShields, who has started a team-high 23 games in left field, was due to undergo an MRI exam.

--2B Hanser Alberto had two hits Sunday, and he now has four multi-hit games in his first 14 with the Rangers. He also reached base three times, which matches his career high. He took his first career walk in the seventh inning.

--C Jorge Alfaro, the top catching prospect in the Texas organization, will have surgery to repair a tendon in his left ankle Wednesday. His season is likely over. Alfaro, 22, was hitting .253/.314/.432 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 49 games for Double-A Frisco.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those days where I had to battle. I thought I made some good pitches that they hit, and I made some bad pitches that they hit. It was just one of those days where you have to grind it out.” -- RHP Nick Martinez, who allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings Sunday. He wasn’t involved in the decision as the Rangers lost 4-3 to the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) left the June 14 game. He was due to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June and will have an MRI June 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He is on target to become a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Delino DeShields Jr.

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski