Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When the Texas Rangers called up Joey Gallo from Double-A two weeks ago the club believed he had too much on his plate to put him in left field.

His plate was clear enough Monday, though, as Gallo made his first start in left as the Rangers shuffled their lineup because of the hamstring injury to Delino DeShields. Gallo started six times in left in Double-A and got a crash course in early work Monday.

“It’s tough,” Gallo said. “The sun’s right in my face. It’s a little bigger stadium to play with than Frisco. It should be all right. After the first few innings with the sun going down I’ll be fine. I’ve never really had to battle the sun playing infield so it should be a little different out there.”

Gallo passed his first test Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t hit a ball to him until the eighth, and he made a catch on a Jimmy Rollins fly ball in the gap. He moved to third for the ninth inning in a defensive move.

Texas manager Jeff Banister wasn’t sure how long the experiment with Gallo will last, but he’s confident Gallo can play in left because he’s such a good athlete.

“He runs well,” Banister said. “He’s been out there before. He hasn’t been out there with a second deck on a stadium. It will be a transition for him. This isn’t anything he hasn’t been aware of. We talked about it in spring training.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-1, 0.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Delino DeShields was put on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. DeShields is expected to miss approximately three weeks. He hurt the hamstring in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

--2B Rougned Odor was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of Delino DeShields. Odor batted .352 in 30 games in Triple-A after starting the season by batting .144 for the Rangers. Odor thinks the time in Triple-A helped. “I was feeling much better at home plate,” said Odor, who had his first three-hit game of the season Monday and added two RBIs. “I was working on my swing, my approach. I feel much better right now. I‘m the same guy. I‘m aggressive. I just want to swing at my pitch and don’t miss it.”

--LHP Martin Perez, who was pulled off his rehab assignment following Tommy John surgery because of a sore left groin, will throw a bullpen in Arlington Tuesday. If all goes well Perez will head back to his rehab assignment and make a start Monday for Double-A Frisco.

--LHP Derek Holland, who has a strained muscle in his left shoulder, had his MRI slated for Friday moved up to Thursday. If the MRI comes back clean Holland will start throwing from a mound. He hurt the shoulder in the Texas home opener and has been limited to one inning of work.

--OF Josh Hamilton hit off a tee for the first time since hurting his left hamstring two weeks ago. Hamilton said he felt fine and the club is now considering taking Hamilton on their road trip which begins Wednesday. Hamilton was slated to start taking batting practice next week but that could be moved up.

--OF Eric Jenkins (second round) and RHP Michael Matuella (third round) were among 17 draft picks signed by the Rangers Monday. Matuella, a right-hander from Duke, was given a $2 million bonus. The slot for that pick was $777,600.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I‘m throwing the ball well right now. “I had a good slider and cutter. It’s not an easy team to face with the guys that have in that lineup, but I made pitches whenever I needed to. We executed the game plan really well.” - Rangers pitcher Yovani Gallardo, the winning pitcher Monday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) left the June 14 game. He went on the 15-day disabled list June 15, and is expected to miss three weeks.

. --LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June and will have an MRI June 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He is on target to become a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2b Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Hanser Alberto

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski

LF Joey Gallo