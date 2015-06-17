Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Manager Jeff Banister spent the past three weeks saying there are no set roles in the Texas Rangers’ bullpen.

That changed Tuesday when instead of referring to Shawn Tolleson as his ninth-inning man he called him his closer.

“He’s closed enough games out for us to be called a closer,” Banister said. “No one else has gone out in that situation. I‘m comfortable with giving Tolly the closer’s position.”

Tolleson has converted all nine of his save opportunities since recording his first career save May 20.

Tolleson, who has a 2.67 ERA on the season, was used as the setup man earlier this year before Neftali Feliz faltered in the ninth-inning role. While Tolleson is fine with having the title of closer, it is not something he is getting worked up about.

“It’s fun just to win,” said Tolleson, who came on in the ninth and picked up a victory as Texas beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. “Yeah, it’s fun to close, but part of that is just winning in general.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 3-2, 3.03 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-3, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton continues to hit off a tee and play catch, but he won’t travel with the Rangers on their upcoming road trip because he still is not ready to take batting practice. “I‘m feeling good,” said Hamilton, out since June 1 with a strained left groin. “It’s getting looser, and I‘m feeling better.”

--OF Delino DeShields said his left hamstring is feeling better, and he didn’t need to get an injection to accelerate the healing process. DeShields is expected to miss three weeks because of the injury he sustained Sunday, but he is optimistic about the timeline. “I’ve never had any hamstring injuries in my career, so this is a little test, I guess,” he said. “I‘m not limping, which is nice. It’s feeling good, not great.”

--3B Joey Gallo was back in a familiar spot Tuesday after making his first career start in left field Monday. Gallo had one ball hit to him in left field in the game and almost overran it. It is something he will learn from. “I was hoping they would never hit one to me; that would be great,” Gallo joked. “I obviously stopped a little early on it. The ball just kept carrying. I didn’t really expect it to keep going.”

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said he felt perfect. Perez was pulled from his rehab assignment last week because of a sore left groin. Perez is now on schedule to make a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Monday.

--OF Kyle Blanks made just his third start of the season in left Tuesday. Blanks missed nearly three weeks because of a cyst on his lower back but he said it was his chronic ankle issues that kept him from the field, not the cyst. “I’ve played plenty out there,” he said. “I‘m comfortable enough (with my ankles) to play. The feet are something I have to monitor. It’s just getting as comfortable as I can out there and hope everything holds.”

--DH Prince Fielder likely will get a day off in the two-game series that starts Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Manager Jeff Banister said Fielder probably would start one of the two games at first base with Mitch Moreland starting the other game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just happy to come through in that situation. I told myself before I went to hit everything happens for a reason. I was mad. I’ve been calling eight shutout innings and one pitch tied the game, so I was mad at myself. I said, ‘Just forget it. Go out there and try to get on base and try to win this game.’ That’s what I did.” -- C Robinson Chirinos, whose ninth-inning homer gave the Rangers a 3-2, walk-off win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Los Angeles tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June and will have an MRI exam June 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He is scheduled to start a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Hanser Alberto

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski