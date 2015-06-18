Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After slightly more than two weeks in the major leagues, Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo can list one of baseball’s best pitchers as one of his victims.

Gallo hit a two-run home run Wednesday off Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the winner of the National League’s Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards last year.

The homer not only proved pivotal in the Rangers’ 5-3 win, but it demonstrated Gallo’s ability to learn quickly.

“Really more than anything else is how mature the at-bats have gotten, game to game,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s a student of the game. He understands and sees how these pitchers are trying to pitch him, and he remembers how guys are pitching him now. Every game, every at-bat, we’ve seen progress.”

After striking out in his first at-bat against Kershaw in the first inning, Gallo pounded an 88 mph slider halfway up the right field bleachers two innings later for his fifth home run since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 2.

“I was able to square a ball up, but it wasn’t easy,” Gallo said. “His timing is pretty tough. The way he throws, it’s kind of herky-jerky. I had to see his arm slot and get my timing.”

Gallo, whom the Rangers chose in the 39th round of the 2012 draft, remains a work in progress. The 21-year old has just three hits in his past 18 at-bats since June 12, but all three are homers.

Perhaps more important, Gallo is starting to believe that he belongs in the major leagues.

“The anxiety is pretty much gone,” he said. “I feel great around these guys. It’s been a lot of fun over here so far.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Anthony Ranaudo 0-1, 32.40 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-2, 1.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Kyle Blanks was scratched 90 minutes before Wednesday night’s opening pitch because of tendinitis in both Achilles tendons. Blanks is the Rangers’ only right-handed hitter who can play first base. In his previous five games, Blanks has eight hits in 20 at-bats, including three doubles, to raise his average from .277 to .313. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez took a shutout into the fifth inning Wednesday in earning his third consecutive win. The 36-year-old veteran defused several potential scoring opportunities before leaving in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Rodriguez allowed three runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings. The Rangers have won each of Rodriguez’s past six starts and eight of his past nine.

--1B Prince Fielder became the American League’s leading hitter after going 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs Wednesday in Texas’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fielder is batting .344, two points ahead of Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera. Fielder hit his 11th home run of the season in the ninth inning.

--LF Joey Gallo hit his fifth home run since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 2. In the top of the third inning, Gallo pounded an 88 mph slider from Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw about halfway into the right field bleachers for a two-run drive that gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead on the way to a 5-3 win Wednesday night. The home run was Gallo’s only hit; he struck out in his three other plate appearances. The rookie has just three hits in his past 18 at-bats, but all three were home runs.

--RHP Keone Kela earned his first major league save Wednesday night. After walking Dodgers CF Joc Pederson with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Kela got 1B Adrian Gonzalez to fly out to deep left field and struck out 2B Howie Kendrick to preserve a 5-3 win. He pitched the final inning because RHP Shawn Tolleson, the Rangers’ regular closer, appeared in the previous three games.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday night’s game. Ranaudo, 25, made a spot start April 15 and took a 10-2 loss to the Angels. At Round Rock, Ranaudo has won four consecutive starts and allowed no more than two runs in 10 of his 11 starts while compiling a 7-1 record with a 2.45 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not like everyone is healthy, but we’re still able to play hard. That has a lot to do with (manager Jeff Banister) and the way he helped us create the whole mindset of this team in the spring. No matter what’s going on, we’re still going to play hard.” -- 1B Prince Fielder, on the Rangers’ unexpected improvement from last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) did not play June 17. He is day-to-day.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June and will have an MRI exam June 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He is scheduled to start a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Hanser Alberto

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Rougned Odor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Blanks

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski