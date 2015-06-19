Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After a herniated disk ruined his first season with the Texas Rangers in 2014, first baseman Prince Fielder is making a significant contribution in an unexpected area.

The 275-pound Fielder, known for his power, leads the American League with a .344 batting average after 67 games. Fielder is just ahead of Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (.342) as Friday’s play begins.

When was the last time Fielder had such a high average this late in the season?

“I don’t know,” he said. “Probably never.”

During his 10 years in the major leagues, Fielder finished a season batting higher than .300 just once. In 2012, he hit .313 in his first season as Cabrera’s teammate in Detroit.

Fielder batted .279 for the Tigers in 2013, then hit just .247 in only 42 games with the Rangers last year.

Before sustaining the herniated disk, Fielder hit as many as 50 homers in a season. However, returning to full-time duty meant developing a simpler approach to hitting.

“As I got older, I realized that you can’t try to hit a homer,” Fielder said. “You can’t try to go big. You’ve just got to try to hit the ball hard, put it in play and just see what happens.”

That approach enables Fielder to sabotage opposing pitchers’ continued attempts to defuse his power.

“They’ve pitched him tough,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He really hasn’t had a whole lot of pitches out over the plate. They really try to stay inside and hard on him, and he hasn’t been able to get extended on a lot of pitches.”

Yet Fielder, who has 11 home runs this year, can use his new mindset to generate the long ball. In the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, Fielder propelled a 99 mph fastball down the left field line for his 299th career homer.

“As I matured, I just realized that you just have to try to hit the ball hard,” Fielder said. “You don’t have to hit it far. If you hit it hard, good things will happen.”

Fielder got a night off Thursday as the Rangers fell 1-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-3, 4.37 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-3, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Kyle Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to tendinitis in both Achilles tendons. Blanks was scratched from Wednesday night’s starting lineup because of the condition, and he was examined about an hour before Thursday night’s game. Blanks was activated from the disabled list June 11 after recovering from a procedure to remove a pilonidal cyst near his tailbone.

--LHP Derek Holland underwent an MRI exam Thursday that showed continued improvement in his left shoulder but not enough to warrant throwing off a mound. He will continue his progressive throwing program. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a subscapular strain underneath his left shoulder.

--LHP Martin Perez will throw in the bullpen Friday to determine whether he will be able to resume pitching in the minors. Perez, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2014, had a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco halted because of left groin tightness. If Perez throws without discomfort Friday, he would pitch at Frisco on Monday.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Dodgers on Thursday night after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before the game. Ranaudo scattered five hits and two walks while striking out four in his second start of the season and his second appearance with the Rangers. In his only other start April 15, Ranaudo lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs in a 10-2 loss to the Angels.

--1B Mitch Moreland saw his 11-game hitting streak end Thursday night. Moreland struck out three times while going 0-for-4 during the Rangers’ 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. Moreland’s streak matched the longest of his career.

--RHP Keone Kela committed the first balk of his major league career Thursday night, and it ended the game. Kela’s balk brought PR Enrique Hernandez home with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 win. Kela walked two batters and induced a double-play in his two-thirds of an inning. He earned his first major league save Wednesday night.

--RHP Colby Lewis seeks to extend his recent success Friday night when he starts against the Chicago White Sox. Lewis is 2-0 in his past three starts, all of them quality starts. During those 21 innings, he amassed 15 strikeouts, issued just two walks (one intentional) and allowed eight runs and 18 hits. As a result, Lewis reduced his ERA from a season-worst 4.70 to 4.37.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty simple. I beat myself.” -- RHP Keone Kela, who walked two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning and balked in the run that gave the Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the Rangers on Thursday night.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He will throw another bullpen session June 19, and if all goes well, he will start a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Hanser Alberto

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski