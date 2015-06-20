Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez did not take his extra day of rest for granted.

Now, the rejuvenated pitcher hopes that more time between starts leads to more success on the mound. He will start on five days’ rest Saturday against the Chicago White Sox.

“My body feels good,” Martinez said. “We’re starting to get the point where your body starts to feel a little sluggish. You want to take those extra days. Take whatever you can.”

On the surface, Martinez has not shown signs of fatigue. The 24-year-old Fordham University product has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.76 ERA in 13 starts in his second season in the majors.

Martinez credited his success with an aggressive game plan in which he attacked hitters with pitches in the strike zone. A quick pace also was important to Martinez, who said an up-tempo approach on the mound led to more focused, effective defenders in the field.

“It’s a big part of my game,” Martinez said. “The more I keep the defense involved, the more plays they’re going to make for me, and they’re also going to make some spectacular plays. Keep them on their toes and see some more diving catches and good throws from the outfielders.”

The White Sox have struggled badly on offense this season, but they have found success against Martinez. He is 0-2 with a 12.96 ERA in two career starts against Chicago.

“I had a rough go at them last time, but I’ve just got to wash that and stick to my game plan,” Martinez said. “Just keep attacking. Try and keep with what I’ve been doing.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 2-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF/1B Ryan Rua was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday. Rua, 25, batted sixth and started in left field against the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in only five games to start the season before sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his right heel April 10. He appeared in 12 games during a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

--LHP Alex Claudio was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Claudio, 23, went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 appearances with Texas from April 27 to June 1. “He gives us flexibility out of the bullpen,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. One day earlier, he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in two starts for Texas.

--LF/RF Jake Smolinski was designated for assignment on Friday. He hit .133 (8-for-60) with one home run, six RBIs and one stolen base in 35 games with the Rangers. Texas has 10 days to trade, release or outright Smolinski to the minor leagues.

--1B Mitch Moreland delivered in the clutch Friday with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to lead Texas to a 2-1 win against the Chicago White Sox. Moreland improved his career pinch-hit numbers to 13-for-45 (.289) with nine RBIs.

--LHP Martin Perez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched a successful bullpen session on Friday. He is scheduled to appear in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Monday with Double-A Frisco.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just win the pitch. If I tell myself to win the pitch, it helps me slow it down a little bit.” -- Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland, on his pinch-hitting approach after a win over the White Sox on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19 and will start a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Hanser Alberto

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF/1B Ryan Rua