Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When Ryan Rua returned from the 60-day disabled list this weekend, Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister got more than his Opening Day left fielder back.

In Rua, who played five games before sustaining a fractured heel bone while fielding a ball April 10, the Rangers get the kind of versatile performer Banister likes on his roster.

In addition to playing left field, Rua can fill a number of infield roles including playing third base, second base and first base, allowing Banister some lineup flexibility.

That is a luxury Banister understands not every major league manager has at his disposal.

“Those guys are invaluable really,” Banister said. “There’s not a whole lot of those guys out there -- the players that can play multiple positions and the quality of the at-bat doesn’t diminish and you’re getting production.”

Banister says the days of the 140-game player are over and having a multi-functional player like Rua -- who went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in Texas’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to Chicago -- allows him to rest position players when they need it. It also lets the Rangers to carry an eight-man bullpen.

Rua made his third consecutive start in left field Sunday.

After playing only 12 minor league games before making his major league return Friday, Rua is just glad to be back, anxious to help out where he can.

“The clubhouse environment is awesome right now, everybody is having a good time,” Rua said. “It’s fun to be a part of and get back to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 3-6, 2.52 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-1, 0.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco Monday. He had made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19.

--CF Leonys Martin hasn’t had the best stretch of games lately, but he came through in the clutch in the series finale against the White Sox. Martin entered Sunday’s game hitting .091 in his last seven games, including an 0-for-17 string. After striking out and grounding out in his first two at-bats, Martin tied the game at 2 with a seventh-inning solo home run before coming through with a single in the ninth. He was intentionally walked in the 10th inning.

--LF Ryan Rua played only 12 games in the minor leagues before making his return from the 60-day disabled list Friday. One reason his stay was so short before returning to the big leagues? Manager Jeff Banister wanted him to get back used to major league pitching. On Sunday in Texas’ 3-2 loss to the White Sox, Rua got the Rangers on the board with his first home run this season -- his second hit in 12 at-bats after rejoining the team.

--3B Joey Gallo is struggling at the plate, hitting only .087 in his past seven games. He was in an 0-for-12 slump before coming through with a single Sunday. Gallo had an impressive start in the majors, reaching base in 12 of his first 17 starts while hitting safely in 11 games. Gallo’s single Sunday was his only hit in three at-bats, though he also drew a walk in the 11th inning.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo was looking for his fourth consecutive win Sunday, and it looked as if he was on track before he wound up with a no-decision. Gallardo threw five shutout innings against the White Sox, giving him a 1.22 ERA over his past six starts. After yielding five hits Sunday, he Gallardo has allowed five or fewer hits and no more than two runs in a game during that six-game stretch.

--RHP Jon Edwards didn’t see much action Sunday, contributing only one-third of an inning in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the White Sox. However, Edwards, who came in for LHP Ross Detwiler -- who allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning -- kept looking impressive. In 11 outings this season, Edwards has allowed only runs once, giving up four on June 11 against Oakland.

--OF Jake Smolinski was claimed off waivers by the A’s from the Rangers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Smolinski, 26, hit just .133 with one home run and six RBIs in 35 games over three stints with the Rangers, who designated him for assignment Friday. Last year, he hit .249 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games with Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like I had to work out of trouble quite a bit and make pitches. It’s not like I went out and had easy innings. ... The command wasn’t there, to be honest.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, after throwing five shutout innings Sunday in a no-decision against the White Sox. Chicago went on to win 3-2 in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14 and June 19. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco June 22.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19 and started a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He is expected to be out until at least late June.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Rua

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo