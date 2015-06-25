Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers’ once-beleaguered pitching staff received more good news as Martin Perez breezed through his latest rehab assignment. The lefty’s return to the majors appears on track for after the All-Star break.

Perez worked a fast three innings on just 39 pitches for Double-A Frisco on Monday. The 24-year-old allowed one run on two hits and struck out four.

“All my pitches were good down in the zone and I just kept working,” he said. “That’s it. I don’t care about the result. I just want to feel good with my arm and my leg, and I think everything was good.”

Perez had found a spot in the rotation before undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. Monday was his first start since tweaking his left groin earlier in June.

“The problem I had with my leg is gone and I‘m ready to go continue my rehab,” Perez said.

Perez said his next start would likely be four innings or 60 pitches, possible for Triple-A Round Rock. Though he wants to get back in the rotation, he realizes that the things are going well with the big club right now.

“I want to go slow,” Perez said. “I want to take my time and I think the guys are throwing really good up there. When they tell me I‘m ready to pitch up there I want to do what I have to do to help the team. I feel good and everything’s good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-35

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 8-3, 1.95 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-3, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 15th start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with the A‘s. He has made four consecutive quality starts to begin the month of June, going seven-plus innings pitched in each outing and going 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA. He has dropped his season ERA from 4.70 to 4.08 in that span. He will be working on extended five days’ rest.

--OF Michael Choice was recalled from Triple-A before Wednesday night’s game and made his first major league appearance of the season. He struck out in his only at-bat and committed an error in right field as a late-inning replacement. The right-handed hitter had spent the entire year with Round Rock, batting .242 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 33 RBIs in 61 games.

--LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A. Claudio was 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 appearances over two stints with the Rangers this season. He has appeared in two games since his latest recall from Round Rock on June 19, allowing one run in two innings.

--OF Josh Hamilton will be transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on his rehab assignment effective Thursday. Hamilton began his rehab assignment Wednesday at Frisco, going 1-for-3 as the DH. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 4 (retroactive to June 1) with a right hamstring strain.

--RHP Anthony Bass is the first Texas reliever to throw four shutout innings on two hits-or-less since Nick Martinez on April 28, 2014 vs. Oakland. Bass has three relief appearances of at least four innings this season, most in the majors. “You need someone in that role and Anthony has done a great job for us,” manager Jeff Banister said.

--LHP Matt Harrison made his fifth rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Frisco going six innings. He has been out all season after spinal fusion surgery last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t seem to be able to find the range with the breaking ball and they were on his fastball. Tough night when you get down eight runs early like that, but tried to get as much out of Wandy as we possibly good.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, of LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who gave up eight runs in four innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8 and June 14 and June 19. He made his fifth rehab start June 24 for Double-A Frisco.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (back spasms) did not play June 23-24.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He still was not ready to take batting practice as of June 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and will be transferred to Triple-A Round Rock June 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He could return in early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Michael Choice