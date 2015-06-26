Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Joey Gallo knew he would have to make adjustments to his game as his major league career went on.

Now is one of those times for the 21-year-old Texas Rangers left fielder.

Gallo, who displayed his power with five mammoth homers in his first month in the majors, is in a 5-for-36 (.139) slump with 20 strikeouts.

“I‘m just being a little too impatient, swinging too much,” said Gallo, who hit a fourth-inning double Thursday and finished 1-for-4 in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the Oakland A‘s. “After the first week or so, the pitchers have started to make adjustments. Obviously, I’ve got to adjust, too, and keep learning the pitchers, guys I’ve never seen. I‘m still a little inexperienced on that.”

Manager Jeff Banister hasn’t lost any faith in Gallo and said the positives since he came up from Double-A Frisco on June 2 outweigh the negatives.

Gallo also thinks he is close to finding his touch again.

“I just feel like maybe my timing’s a little off right now,” said Gallo, whose batting average is down to .224. “I‘m not seeing the ball too well. The last few games I’ve felt all right. I’ve put in good swings at least. The results just haven’t been there yet. I just have to keep swinging through it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-36

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-3, 2.77 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shin-Soo Choo returned to the Texas lineup after missing two games because of lower back spasms. Choo woke up on Monday’s off day with a stiff back that got worse throughout the day. He said it was nothing like the upper-back problems that plagued him in April. Choo went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return but knows he still is not 100 percent. “The last two days of medicine made me feel a lot better than two days ago,” he said. “I feel a lot better, but in these games, nobody plays healthy. Whenever you can play in the field, you’re good enough to play.”

--OF Delino DeShields, who missed the past 10 games because of a strained left hamstring, ran at around 85 percent Thursday and is slated to start a rehab assignment Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock. The original timeline had DeShields missing around three weeks, but he could be back sooner. “It’s not up to me,” he said. “I feel pretty good, pretty solid, pretty normal.”

--RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday with OF Michael Choice getting sent down. It marks the third stint with the Rangers for Patton. He made his third appearances with Texas this season, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Oakland and lowering his ERA to 6.23.

--OF Michael Choice was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, one day after he went 0-for-1 and made an error in right field during his major league season debut. Before he was called up Wednesday, he was hitting .242/.299/.404 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games for Round Rock.

--1B Mitch Moreland has been slowed by general soreness in his legs and lower back but not enough to miss time. Moreland missed most of the 2014 season after having reconstructive ankle surgery but said his left ankle hasn’t been an issue this season. He knows how to pace himself so he can play through the soreness. “It’s one of those things that you’ve really got to pick your times when to open it up,” said Moreland, who only had to jog around the bases after his fourth-inning homer Thursday. “You want to be out there every day. I think the biggest thing is trying to be smart.”

--LHP Martin Perez, out since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. Perez is slated to throw four innings or 60 pitches. He should be back after the All-Star break.

--OF Josh Hamilton moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. He played for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Hamilton has been out since June 1 due to a left hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just flat let them back in the ballgame and beat myself in the fifth. That was the majority of what happened. I don’t know the last time I walked three guys in an inning. That may date back to my rookie year. That was just bad pitching. It’s solely on me.” -- RHP Colby Lewis, who couldn’t protect 2-0 and 3-2 leads Thursday in a game the Rangers eventually lost 6-3 to the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shin-Soo Choo (back spasms) did not play June 23-24. He was back in the lineup June 25.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he is scheduled to make a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in late June or early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua