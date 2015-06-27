Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- With the score mounting in the Toronto Blue Jays favor, the Texas Rangers were looking to preserve their bullpen.

“They asked me if I had been working on my knuckleball, which I have for the last five years and it’s still horrible,” utility infielder Adam Rosales said.

It didn’t matter. Rosales was recruited to pitch the eighth inning of a game the Blue Jays were in the process of winning 12-2.

“That was kind of a unique opportunity,” said Rosales, who has played many positions but never pitcher before Friday. “I never thought I’d pitch in the major leagues.”

He did not use a knuckleball.

“I just threw all straight balls,” he said. “I didn’t try to put anything on them. I tried one in warm ups but that wasn’t going to happen. I don’t have the control with the offspeed.”

He got three outs in four batters but gave up a home run to infielder/outfielder Danny Valencia, who came up as a pinch-hitter.

“It should have been slower,” he said of the pitch Valencia hit for the homer. “We were all watching Valencia in batting practice today. I don’t think he hit one ball that stayed in the park. He was kind of destined to hit one tonight. It just so happened to be off me.”

It is the 10th time a position player has been used to pitch by the Rangers.

Until Valencia’s home run, position players who pitched for the Rangers had a streak of four scoreless innings dating to June 4, 2013.

It was the sixth position that Rosales has played in his career. He has yet to play center field, right field or catcher.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-37

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 6-6, 2.98 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Matt Boyd, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo will make his 16th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday. He is 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his past six starts. He has not allowed an earned run in three of his past four starts and enters Saturday with a string of 15 runless innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in one career start against the Blue Jays when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre.

--DH Prince Fielder hit his 12th home run of the season and the 300th of his career Friday in the first inning of the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Prince and his father, Cecil (319), each have at least 300 career homers that makes them the second father-son combination to do so, following Bobby (332) and Barry Bonds (762).

--INF Adam Rosales appeared as a pitcher for the first time in his career Friday. He pitched the eighth inning of the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed a home run to OF/INF Danny Valencia, who entered the game as a pinch hitter. “I just threw all straight balls,” Rosales said. “I didn’t put anything on them.”

--RHP Nick Martinez matched his career high when he allowed eight earned runs in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed nine runs overall and equaled his career high by allowing nine hits (sixth time) in his six innings. He has thrown at least six innings in 12 of his 15 starts this season. “I fell behind a lot of guys,” he said. “The key part was falling behind. I was just trying to find the strike zone (in the first inning).” The Blue Jays had a 7-2 lead after three innings. “At that point it was just try to go as deep in the game as you can and try not to leave the bullpen out to dry,” he said. “That’s about the only good thing I did today.”

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery) joined the Rangers in Toronto and threw a bullpen on Friday. He will throw another light session Sunday and then will continue his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock with a start on Wednesday. He could rejoin the Rangers on July 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The grand slam early was a big blow.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24.

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he is scheduled to make a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in late June or early July.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua