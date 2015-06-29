Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- One number told the story for the Texas Rangers on Sunday after their 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The number was 12, as in one dozen. It was under the left-on-base column. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays stranded a total of two runners for the whole game.

What makes it tougher for Rangers manager Jeff Banister is that six of his team’s stranded runners were at third base when an inning ended, including in the eighth and nine innings.

“It’s not how we designed it,” Banister said. “We’ve got to be better with runners in scoring position. Felt like we got pitched tough but really had some opportunities to drive in some runs. When you leave 12, we were 2-for-15 (with runners in scoring position), we’re not gonna win too many games.”

The Blue Jays 20-year-old closer of the moment, Roberto Osuna, struck out right fielder Shin-Soo Choo to end the eighth with runners at the corners.

After second baseman Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a double, the situation looked good for the Rangers. But Osuna retired the next three batters, including a game-ending strikeout of first baseman Mitch Moreland.

“Getting the leadoff runner in the ninth against their closer and giving ourselves a chance to tie the ball game, you’d like to do it before the ninth,” Banister said. “It’s tough to get runs off those late-innings pitchers.”

The Rangers need to do something and changes could be coming in the outfield. Josh Hamilton, who is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, has played center field with Triple-A Round Rock the past two days as he continues his minor league rehabilitation assignment.

He could be being prepared to replace center fielder Leonys Martin, whose batting average dipped to .222 after going 0-for-4 Sunday. He is in a 3-for-43 funk.

“Josh has played out there before,” Banister said. “If he can do it, it’s a plus for us. I’ve talked on several occasions about having multiple players being able to play multiple positions. He’s excited about going there and running around. Who wouldn’t want to do it? It’s a fun place to play.”

He might get the chance sooner than later. Perhaps Monday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 4-3, 4.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-6, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez will make his 13th start Monday in the opener of a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The 36-year-old has the seventh lowest road ERA in the American League, going 4-0, 2.28 ERA, in seven starts. At Arlington on Wednesday, he allowed eight runs in four innings in an 8-2 loss to the Oakland A‘s. The Rangers have won six of his past seven starts and eight of his past 10. He is 0-7 with a 5.87 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles.

--OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) could rejoin the Rangers this week, possibly Monday. He returned from a scheduled day off on Friday to start in center field Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock at Omaha. He was 1-for-4 Saturday and 0-for-2 Sunday, again starting in center field. He is 3-for-9 (.333) with two RBIs in the first three games of his rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock.

--OF Delino DeShields (left hamstring strain) was 3-for-4 with a double as designated hitter Saturday to open his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock at Omaha. He came back to go 1-for-4 as DH Sunday. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

--LHP Martin Perez (left elbow surgery) continued his rehabilitation assignment, going four innings, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts on 51 pitches. He is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in three minor league outings, one at Round Rock and two at Double-A Frisco.

--DH Prince Fielder was 2-for-4 with a walk Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He extended his streak to seven games in which he is hitting .480 (12-for-25) and has had five straight multi-hit games.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo singled in the seventh of the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday to snap a 0-for-15 drought. After going 1-for-5 Sunday, he has three hits in his past 32 at-bats and six hits in his past 49 at-bats.

--2B Rougned Odor was 3-for-5 with a double Sunday in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second straight multi-hit game and his third three-hit game over his past 12 games. He is batting .395 (15-for-38) with two homers and nine RBIs since his recall from Triple-A Round Rock.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) had his second bullpen session Sunday in Toronto before the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Blue Jays. He also had a session on Friday in Toronto. He is on schedule for one more minor league rehab start on Wednesday before coming off the disabled list later in the week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not how we designed it. We’ve got to be better with runners in scoring position.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after stranding 12 on a loss to Toronto on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25-27-28.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27-28, and he could return in late June or early July.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for bullpen session June 26-28 and will make one more rehab start July 1 before coming off the DL to rejoin the Rangers.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June, and he still wasn’t cleared to throw off a mound as of June 18.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4.

--3B Adrian Beltre (sprained and lacerated left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1. The stitches were removed in mid-June, but the timetable for his return remained uncertain.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua