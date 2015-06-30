Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Josh Hamilton is ready to rejoin the Texas Rangers.

The veteran outfielder, on the disabled list since June 4 with a left hamstring strain, was with the team Monday at Camden Yards and had every intention of being in the lineup for the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team’s trainers, however, decided it would be prudent to give Hamilton an extra day of rest and hopefully get him back in the lineup Tuesday. It turned out the Rangers were just fine without him, as the offense finally awoke in an 8-1 victory over Baltimore.

Hamilton is focusing on taking shorter strides while running to take pressure off his injured leg, and it appears to be helping. He was optimistic about being activated for the second game of the series.

“I was looking to coming in and playing today,” Hamilton said, “but (the trainers) wanted to give me a recovery day after travelling, so I‘m on board with that. I think the biggest thing is to stay on top of it.”

His return would be a huge boost to the Rangers’ lineup and outfield.

With Hamilton out, the Rangers went with Joey Gallo in left field, Leonys Martin in center and Shin-Soo Choo in right. That group has struggled at the plate. Choo (.232 average) did break out Monday, picking up three hits against the Orioles. Gallo (.218) also managed to hit his first career triple and had three RBIs. Martin (.222) went 1-for-4.

Hamilton could take over as the everyday center fielder. He played 95 games there for the Rangers in 2012. However, Hamilton played in center only sporadically with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013 and ‘14.

When asked whether he was capable of playing center field, Hamilton replied, “Absolutely.”

For now, Hamilton is just focused on returning to the lineup. His goal is to manage the injury until the All-Star break and then start pushing harder in the second half of the season.

“Sometimes playing with it is the best thing for it,” Hamilton said. “I am on board with that.”

Hamilton was traded back to the Rangers from the Angels on April 27 in the aftermath of an offseason confession to a substance-abuse relapse.

He is simply ready to get back to playing baseball. Hamilton has played in just seven games for the Rangers this season and is batting .273 with two home runs and five RBIs.

“I want to be back and I want to play every day,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-3, 4.10 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 6-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Delino DeShields, on the disabled list since June 15 with a hamstring injury, will not be activated for the four-game series in Baltimore, according to manager Jeff Banister. DeShields is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, and he could join the Rangers over the weekend against the Angels.

--LHP Derek Holland, who injured his left shoulder in the season opener and has not pitched since, is expected to undergo another MRI exam this week. If there are no problems, he could begin throwing off the mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf, on the disabled list since June 7 with a right groin strain, allowed one run in one inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and did not report any setbacks. He has appeared in eight games for the Rangers this season and is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA.

--OF Josh Hamilton, out since June 1 with a left hamstring strain, is optimistic he will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles. He has played in just seven games for the Rangers this season and is batting .273 with two home runs and five RBIs. “I want to be back, and I want to play every day,” Hamilton said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The production up and down the lineup was special tonight. It was something that we needed. They put together some really nice at-bats and came away with an 8-1 victory. It was very nice to see.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers’ win at Baltimore on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25. He is expected to be activated June 30.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for bullpen session June 26-28 and will make one more rehab start July 1 before coming off the DL to rejoin the Rangers.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He will undergo an MRI exam during the week of June 29-July 5 in the hopes of getting clearance to throw off a mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Joey Gallo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua