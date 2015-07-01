Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Josh Hamilton returned from a month-long stint on the disabled list Tuesday night and helped produce a win.

The Rangers reinstated the veteran Tuesday, put him in left field, and Hamilton went 2-for-4, scored a run and made a nice sliding catch in Texas’ 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hamilton said he had a hamstring injury eight years ago but this one was a bit different. He was talking a lot with third baseman Adrian Beltre and other teammates who have dealt with hamstring problems to figure the right ways to handle it.

“You try to remind yourself when you’re out here when to go, when not to go and play through it,” Hamilton said before the game. “What (Beltre) said yesterday was that he feels better when he plays with it and is in game situations. It actually helps the muscle itself recuperate faster. That’s the approach I‘m going to take.”

Hamilton said afterward that Beltre told him the right way to handle it is to use caution. That was why Hamilton made a sliding catch in left on first baseman Chris Parmelee’s sinking shot in the sixth.

“You play up to when you feel it and you stay right below that,” Hamilton said his teammate told him.

The Rangers re-acquired Hamilton from the Los Angeles Angels on April 27 while he was on the disabled list recovering from Feb. 4 surgery on his right shoulder.

Hamilton didn’t make his season debut until May 25, and he hurt the hamstring a few days later.

He has had a rough time with off-the-field issues since the end of the 2014 season, but now Hamilton is back in the lineup and wants stay there. The Rangers have been one of baseball’s surprises, and Hamilton wants to help out.

“The goal is to stay healthy for the long haul and get back to 100 percent,” he said.

The Rangers certainly were glad to have him back Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-4, 3.39 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 3-4, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis doesn’t often give up home runs, but he allowed three in six innings Tuesday night. Still, he left with a 6-5 lead and was able to record his fourth consecutive victory, improving to 8-3 overall. Lewis stayed settled and didn’t let the home runs bother him, even laughing a bit about the way balls fly out of Camden Yards. “It’s good to get out of here with a win,” he said. “Maybe you do some assessing on how the ball flies here in Baltimore because, man, when it’s hot and humid, it jumps.”

--1B Mitch Moreland ended a powerful month of June with a bang Tuesday night. He hit a pair of two-run homers, and he now has four home runs and seven RBIs in the past two games. Moreland set a personal record for homers in a calendar month with nine in June. “I‘m getting to go out there and play every day,” Moreland said. “Just trying to get in that groove, get in the rhythm and have fun with it.”

--LF Josh Hamilton returned to the lineup after missing a month due to a strained left hamstring, and he pitched in right away. He went 2-for-4 with a run and made a tough sliding catch. “I‘m not trying to do too much,” Hamilton said. “Overall, I felt good with my at-bats. It was a good night overall.”

--3B/OF Joey Gallo was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for OF Josh Hamilton, who came off the disabled list. The Rangers had purchased Gallo’s contract from Double-A Frisco, and he turned some heads, hitting .218 with five homers and 13 RBIs in his first 25 major league games. “The level of competition up here, it was good to see it firsthand and experience it and experience the success and the failures I had,” Gallo said. “Now, I know what I need to work on and what I need to get better at so I can come up here and stay next time.”

--DH Prince Fielder finished 1-for-4 with an RBI thanks to a bases-loaded single in the third. His hitting streak now is at nine, which is tied for his best on the season. Also, Fielder has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great hitters park, so it’s fun to come out and be able to do that.” -- 1B Mitch Moreland, who hit two homers at Camden Yards for the second night in a row, leading the Rangers to an 8-6 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 24, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 25. He was activated June 30.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for bullpen session June 26-28 and will make one more rehab start July 1 before coming off the DL to rejoin the Rangers.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He will undergo an MRI exam during the week of June 29-July 5 in the hopes of getting clearance to throw off a mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua