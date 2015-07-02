Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Now in his second season with the Texas Rangers, outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has yet to approach the batting average he had with Cleveland and then Cincinnati.

Just maybe, though, his power stroke is coming around.

Choo homered in a third straight game for the second time of his career in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Baltimore. With 11 homers on the season, he’s now only two away from last year’s total.

He’s also 6-for-17 over his last four games after a six-game stretch where he went just 2-for-25.

“Choo went through a streak there that was not where he’d like to be,” said manager Jeff Banister, who hit the left-handed Choo sixth against Orioles lefty Wei-Yin Chen. “We need him to come up big for us in certain situations. ... He’ll be back at the top of the lineup tomorrow and see if he can’t put some more good swings on it.”

Choo is still hitting only .233 after Wednesday’s game, and been at .250 or below his entire second season with Texas after signing a seven-year, $130 million contract before the 2014 season.

Choo had hit .280 or better in seven of his first eight full professional seasons, and hit 15 or more home runs in four of his last five before joining the Rangers.

But he struggled to adjust to his new surroundings and was also hampered by a left elbow injury last season, while batting just .242 with 13 home runs in 123 games.

If this series marks the beginning of a turnaround, Choo doesn’t appear to have bought in just yet.

“The ballpark is a little bit of help,” Choo said of his home runs in Baltimore. “I hit good, but probably they’re not home runs in Arlington.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-6, 2.72 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.43) allowed four runs (three earned) over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore, but was much-improved from his previous outing, when he yielded eight runs over six innings against Toronto. “I think it is a really good step in the right direction,” Martinez said. “My last couple of outings, I lost my feel for the zone a little. Today I felt a whole lot better getting ahead of guys and getting some early contact. Even though it didn’t turn out my way I feel good.” Martinez was locked in a 2-all tie before giving up a two-run homer to Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy in the seventh. It was his second consecutive start allowing multiple home runs, and third total this season.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo starts the Rangers’ series finale against the Orioles Thursday, looking to extend his scoreless innings streak. Gallardo has gone 23 2/3 innings without allowing a run, a stretch of more than three starts. The former Brewers righty is making his first-ever start at Camden Yards.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo homered for the third consecutive game with his third-inning solo shot, just the second time in his career he’s homered in three consecutive games. With 11 home runs on the season, the left-handed batter is two shy of his 2014 total. He hit 15 home runs in four of five seasons before he signed a seven-year, $130-million contract with Texas that began in 2014. He’s still batting only .233 on the season, well below his .279 career average.

--DH Prince Fielder (.347, 12 HR, 49 RBI) went 0-for-4 and failed to stretch his hitting streak to 10 games Wednesday against left-hander Wei-Yin Chen. He’s twice hit safely in nine consecutive games this season, but hasn’t hit in 10 straight since September of 2013.

--LF Ryan Rua hit his second home run of the season while the Rangers rested Josh Hamilton following his return from the disabled list. Both homers have come since the rookie rejoined the club in mid-June, and both have come against left-handed pitching.

--3B Adrian Beltre has now hit safely in 12 consecutive games against the Orioles and 27 of his last 29. He’s batting .398 (47 for 118) in those 29 games, with 23 extra base-hits.

--LF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) was given a planned day off Wednesday after he returned from the disabled list to play in Tuesday’s 8-6 victory over Baltimore. Hamilton missed nearly the entire month of June with the hamstring injury, and has played in only eight games since Texas acquired him in late April.

--2B Rougned Odor was also out of the lineup Wednesday after undergoing dental work earlier in the day, manager Jeff Banister said. Odor (.228, 3 HR, 18 RBI) might have started against a right-handed pitcher, Banister said.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) allowed three runs over six innings in his final rehab start, pitching for Triple-A Round Rock.

--OF Delino DeShields (left hamstring strain) went hitless for the first time in four games on his rehab assignment with Round Rock. He’s now 5-for-15 in his rehab stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s sparked up here, and I like the way he’s swinging the bat with the home run tonight. He’s gained some confidence as he goes.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, of RF Shin-Soo Choo, who homered for the third consecutive game Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for a bullpen session June 26-28 and made his final rehab start July 1.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He will undergo an MRI exam during the week of June 29-July 5 in the hopes of getting clearance to throw off a mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Neftali Feliz (abscess on right side) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He underwent surgery May 24, and there is no timetable for his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 6.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua