Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Rangers’ bats came alive in the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and manager Jeff Banister is hoping they stay hot when his team gets back to Texas for an eight-game homestand heading into the All-Star break.

The Rangers belted 10 home runs in the hitter-friendly confines of Camden Yards. That was the most for any series since 2012. Texas also took three of four games from Baltimore.

After a slow start, the Rangers also find themselves in third place behind the Angels. Texas will have a chance to overtake Los Angeles when the teams play a three-game set at Globe Life Park beginning Friday. It will also be the first time Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton will face his former team since being traded by the Angels on April 27.

The Rangers are just 15-19 at home this season and Banister knows the team must improve on that record to have any shot at the postseason.

“We haven’t played well at home consistently,” Banister said. “Lately, we have played much better.”

The eight-game homestand is the longest so far this season for the Rangers. Banister is hoping the team will be re-energized by their fans and also get into a comfort zone.

Texas went 4-3 on the just completed seven-day, seven-game road trip. Now, Banister is looking get his tired team in front of some friendly faces.

“The 26th man is our home crowd,” Banister said.

Banister said the key for the Rangers in taking advantage of opportunities when players are able to get on base.

“We need to score more runs,” Banister said. “We need to give ourselves more opportunities.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 8-5, 3.54 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-3, 2.59 ERA) at Orioles

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Neftali Feliz, who underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit in late May, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He was 1-2 with six saves and a 5.09 ERA in 17 major league appearances this season. Feliz made 10 relief appearances for Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA.

--RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He opened the season as part of the Rangers’ rotation and went 5-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts.

--LHP Matt Harrison, who is trying to bounce back from spinal fusion surgery, will be activated Friday rather than being offered his release from the club, Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels confirmed. Harrison made his final rehab start of his 30-day assignment Wednesday, allowing three runs over six innings. Harrison is expected to make a start in next week’s series against Arizona. “I think he’s made progress, probably as much as anything with his confidence in himself. He stood out for two seasons, had three back surgeries,” Daniels said on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

--RHP Jason Hoppe was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for 2015 international slot compensation. Hoppe has allowed one unearned run in 3.2 innings with a save in two appearances at short season Spokane in the Northwest League. He was selected by Texas in the 27th round of the 2014 draft.

--OF Leodys Taveras, who hails from the Dominican Republic, reportedly agreed to a $2.1 million contract on the first day of the international signing period Thursday. He is a 6-foot-1 switch hitter and is ranked in the Top 30 International Prospects list by MLB.com.

--OF Josh Hamilton, who returned Tuesday from a strained left hamstring, was back in the lineup for the series finale against the Orioles after getting the prior day off. Hamilton started in left field and went 1-for-4 batting fifth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an exciting moment for me and for my team. To find a way to win a ballgame today was an exciting moment.” -- Rangers CF Leonys Martin, who had an RBI single in the ninth inning to beat the Orioles 2-0 on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for a bullpen session June 26-28 and made his final rehab start for Round Rock on July 1. He will be activated July 3.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He will undergo an MRI exam during the week of June 29-July 5 in the hopes of getting clearance to throw off a mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Neftali Feliz

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua