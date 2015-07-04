Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Texas Rangers on April 27, but Hamilton said his first meeting with his previous team on Friday did not carry any special significance.

”It’s over. I’ve moved on, I‘m in Texas now,“ said Hamilton, who went 1-for-3 with a double in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss on Friday. ”You don’t look back. Playing against the Angels is like playing against them when I was in Texas before.

“It’s another baseball game. It’s my third game back after being off for a month. Other than that, there’s nothing significant about it.”

Hamilton began the season on the disabled list recuperating from off-season shoulder surgery and landed there again with a hamstring injury in May.

The trade ended Hamilton’s more than two-year tenure with the Angels, who handed Hamilton a five-year, $125-million contract in December 2012.

Hamilton was nothing like the player who played the previous six seasons with Texas, including one in which he won the AL MVP.

Hamilton said he has not seen any remarks made by Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who said this week that Hamilton owed Angels owner Arte Moreno an apology.

Hamilton also said he had no plans to seek Moreno out or see any of his former teammates this weekend, though he added that he has kept in contact with a few.

”When I was there and struggling I asked multiple times if I could meet with Arte,“ Hamilton said. ”Each time I was denied. They said they would take the message. I take it they passed along the message, if not, it’s on them.

“I gave them the best of my ability, work as hard as I could and be the player I was in Texas. They all knew that. They saw the work I put in.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-4, 2.58 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 5-3, 3.91 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4) suffered the loss in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. After beginning his career with four very good starts, including a shutout and surrendering only three runs over his first 30 innings, the Texas rookie has hit a rough patch. In his last two starts, both losses, Gonzalez has given up nine runs. “I‘m trying to stay positive,” Gonzalez said. “It’s baseball. It’s a game, it’s fun. You win some, you lose some. I‘m upset I didn’t give my team that full chance, but it’s just another day. It’s a game of failure. You want to remember it so you don’t do it again.”

--RHP Neftali Feliz, once a dependable closer for Texas’ back-to-back World Series teams, is expected to cut ties with the team after being designated for assignment after the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The move caught Feliz by surprise. He had just been activated from the disabled list this week and pitched two innings on Friday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Feliz to the minors. As a player with three years’ service time, he can -- and will almost certainly -- decline an assignment to the minors. Feliz’s arm has never been the same since losing more than two seasons with arm problems. “Baseball goes on,” Feliz said. “There are 30 teams in the league, so we have to keep fighting. My mentality is to keep pitching and keep doing my job. Whatever happens is not up to me.”

--LF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, his first game against his former club. Hamilton is 4-for-11 since returning from the DL with a hamstring injury this week. He’s hitting .303 for the season and his team has gone 7-3 in games with the former AL MVP. His leg continues to hamper him some. “Physically, (Thursday) felt better. There was a foul hit down the third-base line and I went at it pretty good, I went to kick it into gear and I felt a little something and backed off. I‘m just happy that when I feel it, that and I mind are working together.”

--DH Prince Fielder continued to solidify his All-Star credentials with two more hits in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The game marked Fielder’s major-league-high 35th multi-hit game this season. Fielder, who also has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, has a 10-game hitting streak against the Angels (.410 during that span).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m trying to do what I did my first outing and balls aren’t falling where I want them to. I‘m not hitting the exact spot I want to.” -- Rangers pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez, after Friday’s loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19, then started for Double-A Frisco on June 24. He joined the Rangers in Toronto for a bullpen session June 26-28 and made his final rehab start for Round Rock on July 1. He will be activated July 3. He is likely to be the starter on July 7.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and made a start for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27. He threw 72 pitches over four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on July 2, and is scheduled to throw 90 pitches on July 7.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He will undergo an MRI exam during the week of June 29-July 5 in the hopes of getting clearance to throw off a mound.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Hanser Alberto

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua