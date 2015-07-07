Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas left-hander Matt Harrison has waited more than a year to get back on the mound for the Texas Rangers so another day won’t bother him.

Harrison, who was originally slated to start Tuesday’s game against Arizona, will now start Wednesday. It will mark his first start since last May 13. He underwent spinal fusion surgery last June and there were no guarantees Harrison would ever pitch again.

That’s not lost on him either.

“It’s been a long road to get back to this point,” Harrison said. “It’s just amazing to get back to this point. I‘m excited to get back out there and get back on a big-league mound again. I think success for me was getting back on the mound. With all the doubts and with this procedure and not knowing what was going to happen I think that was the biggest hurdle. At this point it’s getting my mind right and getting my emotions in check.”

Harrison was the team’s Game 7 starter in the 2011 World Series and an All-Star in 2012. But he’s made just six appearances for Texas since then and now pitches with a different style.

He’s fine with that.

“I feel the same physically and mechanically,” he said. “Just ironing out everything was the hardest part. Learning how to pitch with less stuff is one of the things I’ve had to deal with. I‘m confident in myself to go out there and command the strike zone and be able to get people out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-42

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-4, 2.55 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-6, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Prince Fielder was the only Rangers player selected for the All-Star Game. He was named as a reserve. This will be the sixth All-Star Game for Fielder, who is hitting .347 with 13 homers.

--RHP Colby Lewis (8-4) snapped a four-game winning streak in a 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. After posting a 4-0 record with a 3.29 ERA in June, Lewis was shelled, giving up 10 runs on 12 hits and two walks over four innings. Los Angeles was 12-for-21 against Lewis, whose outing mirrored Texas’ struggles in the rotation The Rangers saw their starters yield 26 hits and post an 8.33 ERA in the three losses.

--OF Delino DeShields was activated from the 15-day disabled list and was 2-for-4 with a triple in which he showed no ill effects from an injured hamstring. He was a sparkplug for the Texas offense before the injury. The club is 13-8 in his starts in the leadoff spot. He ranks in the top 10 in steals and has six bunt hits, tied in the AL with teammate Leonys Martin. “Hamstrings linger,” manager Jeff Banister cautioned before the game. “We won’t 100 percent know until we get him out there.”

--DH Prince Fielder was part of the good news in Texas’ 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run. Fielder’s chances of earning a spot on the AL All-Star roster seemed to be boosted by the selection of Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz at designated hitter. If Cruz had lost to Kendrys Morales, Kansas City manager would have been hard-pressed to leave Cruz off the team. “Offensively, he’s been as good as anybody in the league,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Fielder, who is hitting .347 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. “He’s been a hitter that slugs and a slugger that hits. He’s an All-Star. The body of work speaks for itself. Plus, the comeback.”

--RHP Yovani Gallardo has made a good case to be selected to the AL All-Star team. Gallardo (7-6) hasn’t lost since May 19 and gave up only two runs in the last month, both on June 10. Over his past eight starts, Gallardo, whose 2.56 ERA is 10th in the majors, has given up only five earned runs in 51 1/3 innings. Opponents have hit .169 during that span. He’s slated to pitch the Sunday before the All-Star Game, but said Tuesday’s midseason classic would be a bullpen anyway. “We’ll see what happens with that,” Gallardo said. “It’s out of my hands. All I can do is go out there and pitch. I would want to pitch, there’s not no doubt. You want to be a part of it if you’re there. We’ll have to see how the start before that goes.”

--INF Josh Hamilton missed his second consecutive game on Sunday with a sore groin, but the club is not considering another stint on the DL. Manager Jeff Banister termed Hamilton’s status as day-to-day.

--INF Hanser Alberto was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock when the club activated OF Delino DeShields. Alberto hit .247 in 78 at-bats.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo did not start, but did enter the game as a pinch-hitter in the Rangers’ 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The decision was designed to alleviate Choo’s workload. With an off day on Monday, Choo will essentially get back-to-back days off. “He hasn’t had back-to-back days off since April. I’ve been looking for an opportunity to do that for him,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hit some balls hard all series long that were hit right at fielders. Everything they hit found the outfield grass. I don’t get concerned. We’re going to challenge our guys to get better. I‘m not concerned. We have a group of players ... they’ll find a way.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after a 12-6 loss to the Angels Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Josh Hamilton (sore groin) missed his second consecutive game July 5, but the club is not considering another stint on the disabled list. Manager Jeff Banister termed Hamilton’s status as day-to-day.

--LF Delino DeShields Jr. (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, and he could return in early July. He was activated July 5.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he started for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27 and July 2. He is scheduled to throw 90 pitches for Round Rock on July 7.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields