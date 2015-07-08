Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- After a lost season a year ago, his first with Texas, Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder is back among the elite in the game. His selection to the 2015 All-Star Game confirms just that.

“It’s an honor just to be part of an All-Star game,” Fielder said. “It’s just fun to go to. As far as validation, I‘m not sure. I‘m just glad I’ve been able to produce.”

The midsummer classic is July 14 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Fielder is an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.

“I definitely appreciate it, this means a lot,” he said. “My peers and the players like the way I play. I try to play hard, so hopefully I can keep it up and help my team win.”

Fielder was selected to three NL All-Star teams with the Milwaukee Brewers. This will be his third appearance on the AL team.

With his selection with Texas, Fielder becomes one of 79 players all-time to be selected for the All-Star Game with at least three different teams. He finished first in the AL player voting among DHs. Seattle’s Nelson Cruz won the fan voting and is the AL starter at designated hitter.

Fielder is batting .429 (3-7) with a double, triple, home run, and four RBIs in his five All-Star appearances. Fielder was the MVP of the 2011 when his three-run homer helped lead the National League to a 5-1 victory.

This is the first time that the Rangers have had only one player selected to the AL All-Star Team since Michael Young was the club’s lone All-Star representative in 2007.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-43

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 6-5, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Harrison was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday and is scheduled to make his first appearance of the season with Texas in Tuesday night’s series finale. He will be the 10th starter used by Texas in 2015. Harrison, 29, has just six games/starts with Texas since the beginning of 2013 due to four different surgeries, including three operations on his back. He went 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA in six games/starts on rehab with Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, as opponents batted .316 (43-136).

--DH Prince Fielder was selected to play for the American League in the All-Star Game. Fielder, who finished first in the AL player voting among designated hitters, will be making his sixth All-Star appearance. He’s also been an All-Star with Milwaukee and Detroit, making Fielder one of 79 players all-time to be selected for the All-Star Game with at least three different teams. At the time of the All-Star announcement Fielder was batting .347 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 81 games.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo had his scoreless streak end at 33 1/3 innings on a two-out, two-run broken bat single by 3B Jake Lamb in the fifth inning. That’s the third-longest scoreless streak in club history behind Kenny Rogers (39.0 IP in 1995) and Charlie Hough (36.0 IP in 1983). Gallardo was defeated for the first time in a start following a Texas loss this season.

--INF Andy Ibanez of Cuba agreed to an international free-agent contract on Tuesday. Ibanez, 22, hit .283 with 13 home runs over the last three years in Cuba’s top league. He was Cuba’s youngest player in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had to battle for his outs. He had some traffic tonight, but really I still thought he threw the ball well.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on RHP Yovani Gallardo after a loss to the D-backs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he started for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27 and July 2 and July 7.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

