Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A veteran pitcher like Texas right-hander Colby Lewis isn’t going to let a little blip change his approach.

Or even a big blip. Lewis struggled in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering 10 earned runs on 12 hits in just four innings of work.

It marked the second start this season that Lewis has allowed 10 runs. He bounced back and won his next start the first time it happened and is confident he can do it again.

“It’s already behind me,” Lewis said. “I‘m not really worried about all that, good, bad or ugly. I really don’t want to dwell on it. I just have to go out and do my job and whatever the body feels like, make those adjustments and get outs.”

Texas manager Jeff Banister said the problem for Lewis in his last outing was keeping the ball down. But to Lewis, it’s more important the Rangers find some momentum before the All-Star break regardless of how he pitches.

“Every team goes through some rough patches,” he said. “We’ve got to get through this one and find a way out of it. That’s what we’re looking to do right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 7-3, 3.88 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-4, 4.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Neftali Feliz has elected free agency after the Rangers were unable to trade the reliever and no team claimed him on waivers. The Rangers designated Feliz for assignment July 3 and attempted to deal him. He started the season as the team’s closer but lost that job and then was designated two days after coming off the disabled list. He was never able to find his groove this season. “I think the inconsistency of it all, really,” manager Jeff Banister said of what went wrong. “I also think the emergence of (closer) Shawn Tolleson, of what he’s been capable of doing.”

--LHP Derek Holland threw a bullpen Friday, his fourth since being cleared to return to the mound last week. There’s still no timetable for Holland to start a rehab assignment as he’s slated to throw another bullpen Sunday. Holland hasn’t pitched for the Rangers since straining a muscle in his left shoulder April 10.

--LHP Martin Perez will make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Sunday and it could be the final one he makes. Perez is expected to join the Rangers after the All-Star break. Perez had Tommy John surgery last May.

--OF Leonys Martin wasn’t in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game Friday, but it was the first time in that stretch the opponent had started a right-handed pitcher. He did make an appearance in Friday’s game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. While Martin has lost playing time with Delino DeShields healthy, manager Jeff Banister hasn’t given up on him. “Leonys is part of the winning process here, is going to be part of the winning process,” Banister said. “Right now it’s giving an opportunity to a guy (DeShields) that played very well before he got hurt.”

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo is in limbo in the Texas bullpen. The right-hander is one of two long men (Anthony Bass) the Rangers have but the club has leaned on the veteran Bass and Ranaudo has just two relief appearances in the majors. He could be the odd-man out after the All-Star break when the Rangers get Martin Perez back. The Rangers would like Ranaudo to continue to start.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez won for the first time in Texas this season and just the second time in his career Friday night. Rodriguez, who allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, hadn’t won in Arlington since his first start at the park in 2006. “It’s my first time to win at home this season,” Rodriguez said. “I feel very excited. Today I felt a lot better. I had a better angle and I had a better finish low in the zone.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously when you get a lead it takes a little pressure off our guys. I felt like they relaxed. They know the situation. They know what’s at stake and then know where we’ve been at home, the number of consecutive losses at home. They want to get it right here too. They’re not tight. They’re still a relaxed group. It’s a lot easier playing in front than coming back.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Friday, their first lead in 45 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he started for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, July 2 and July 7. He will make another rehab start July 12 before rejoining the Texas rotation after the All-Star break.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he is slated to throw another July 12.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields