Texas Rangers - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Despite the result, Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez earned the right to celebrate on Friday night. His long road back from Tommy John surgery ended with a solid performance in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

Perez allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings making his first appearance since May 10, 2014. Perez was placed on the disabled list four days after that start against the Boston Red Sox, and, five days after that, he underwent a ligament replacement procedure that cost him the remainder of last season.

Perez made six rehab starts across two levels of the minor leagues, including four with Triple-A Round Rock. That he pitched relatively effectively was icing on the cake given the prolonged recovery period.

”I felt positive about the performance from Martin,“ Rangers manager Jeff Bannister said. ”I thought he threw the ball well. It’s been 14 months since he had been on a major league diamond.

“His fastball with velocity was there. He threw the ball sharp. When he missed, he missed down. He got hurt with a few balls up in the zone. The broken bat hit by (Astros first baseman Jon) Singleton kind of opened up the door. He settled back in after giving up the three runs. I felt like he threw the ball well enough to come out with a better outcome.”

Perez described the backdrop to his start “a great night” yet offered the sort of analysis of someone aware of the moment and all that came with it.

“That’s part of the first game,” Perez said of his adrenaline. “Fourteen months out, but this showed me that I can compete here. That I can do the job up here.”

RECORD: 42-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-4, 4.77 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-4, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Carlos Corporan was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 13) with a sprained left thumb. Corporan is batting .178/.244/.299 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos.

--C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will replace Carlos Corporan as the primary backup for Robinson Chirinos. Telis hit .291/.327/.404 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 70 games with the Express. During an earlier stint with the Rangers Telis posted a .250/.271/.279 slash line over 18 games.

--LF Delino DeShields recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game with a pair of singles. DeShields is batting .280 (7-for-25) in his seven games since being activated from the 15-day disabled list on July 5.

--DH Prince Fielder tallied his major-league-leading 38th multi-hit game and his American League-leading 116th hit. Fielder is now batting .344 (75-for-218) over his last 56 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been our nemesis throughout this stretch and not being able to get the big hit when we need it. You have to believe if you put up 15 hits as a team, we are going to score some runs.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on not being able to get the key hits after getting 15 hits in a 3-2 loss to Houston Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17 (retroactive to July 13).

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 10. He was pulled from his rehab assignment in mid-June because of a sore left groin, but he felt fine after a June 16 bullpen session. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on June 22, and he started for Triple-A Round Rock on June 27, July 2, July 7 and July 12. He will start for Texas on July 17.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he is expected to return in August.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields