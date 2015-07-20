Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was absent from the starting lineup Sunday, but that wasn’t much of a surprise given the Houston Astros were starting left-hander Dallas Keuchel, and Choo bats left-handed.

What was a topic of conversation Friday was Choo opening the second half on the bench, with Rangers manager Jeff Banister going with a starting outfield of Delino DeShields, Leonys Martin and Josh Hamilton.

Choo’s defensive effort was questioned during one play prior to the All-Star break, and his slumping back -- he was mired in an 0-for-11 slump and was hitless in his last 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position -- made the decision to bench him, even temporarily, a sound one even if the move was greeted with an avalanche of queries.

When Choo returned to the lineup Saturday night against the Astros, he responded by going 2-for-2 (including a bunt single) with an RBI, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. His work in right field was solid, and his all-around effort was befitting that of someone with his pedigree.

“Choo, he’s engaged,” Banister said, “and it was nice to see the energy level from Choo. That’s the Choo that we really need, and I believe that’s the guy that we’re going to get.”

The Rangers, at least for optics, need Choo to bounce back from his mediocre debut season in Texas (.714 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2014, a career low excluding his brief debut season) and his current struggles (.696 OPS). He is in the second season of a seven-year, $130 million deal that doesn’t lend itself to extended slumps or celebrating small victories.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-5, 3.43 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-3, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez will be recalled Monday from Triple-A Round Rock to start the series opener at Colorado. Martinez (5-5, 3.43 ERA for the Rangers) posted a 4.50 ERA over two abbreviated starts with Round Rock after he was optioned by Texas on July 2. His last start with the Rangers was a loss at Baltimore on July 1.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (6-4, 4.07 ERA over 15 starts) will shift to the bullpen, providing Texas a second left-handed reliever alongside Sam Freeman. Rodriguez has made just 10 relief appearances in 273 career games, the last coming in 2012 with the Pirates, the first nine during his first two seasons with the Astros (2005-06). He will serve as the long reliever.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo had his streak of 65 homerless innings snapped in the third inning when Astros RF Colby Rasmus bashed a two-run home run to right field. It was the second-longest active streak in the majors. In four-plus innings, Gallardo gave up five earned runs, the highest total he permitted this season.

--RF Josh Hamilton extended his streak of consecutive plate appearances with a hit to four with his leadoff single in the second inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. He struck out and popped out in his final two plate appearances Sunday. Before closing Saturday night with three hits in his final three at-bats, all for extra bases, Hamilton was mired in an 0-for-12 skid.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the first time I’ve felt like that in a long time. Just falling behind guys. Ever since the first hitter of the ballgame, my command wasn’t there. I couldn’t throw my breaking stuff for strikes, and I wasn’t able to do that and ran myself into trouble.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, after the Rangers’ 10-0 loss to the Astros on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he is expected to return in August.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields