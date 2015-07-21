Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Adrian Beltre isn’t sure the time off for the All-Star break did much for his ailing left thumb.

At least, that was what he said before reaching a milestone while going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Texas Rangers’ 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Beltre played his 2,413th game at third base, breaking a tie with Graig Nettles (1967-88) for the second-most games ever for a major league third baseman. Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson (1955-77) is the all-time leader with 2,870 games at third base.

“I didn’t expect to play all those games,” Beltre said. “I’ve done a lot of things that I‘m proud of, things that I never put in my mind when I started playing baseball.”

Asked if the All-Star break helped his thumb, Beltre, who tied the game with a two-out double in the ninth said, “Not one bit.”

Beltre thrives at Coors Field, where in 61 games he is hitting .401 (97-for-242) with 17 homers and 66 RBIs. He has the highest career batting average at Coors Field with a minimum of 200 at-bats.

Beltre sprained his left thumb sliding into second base on May 31 and was on the disabled list until June 23. He was activated with very little batting practice and without playing in any rehab games in the minors. He is hitting .273 in 22 games since coming off the disabled list but is 13-for-33 (.394) in his past eight games.

”I just don’t think that if I had waited as long as I could wait that it was going to make a difference,“ Beltre said. ”I’ve been playing for a month or so, and I took those four days off (at the All-Star break). I assumed it would be better after those days.

“It didn’t happen, so I‘m confused, and I‘m not exactly sure what the best thing to do is. As of right now, I‘m playing and trying to do the best I can to help my team win.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-1, 13.50 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 5.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start against the Rockies. He allowed seven hits and seven runs in four innings -- giving up all the hits and runs in the first and second. He has now allowed seven or more hits in three of his past four starts and seven or more runs in two of his past three starts. He was sent down over the All-Star break to give him extra rest following a workload of 97 innings in the first half. He made starts of four innings on July 11 and two innings on July 16 with Round Rock.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the roster for RHP Nick Martinez. Ranaudo gave up five runs in three innings in a long-relief role Sunday, and he allowed seven runs in seven innings in two games since being recalled from Round Rock on July 4 for this third stint with the Rangers this season. The other two were single-day stays for spot starts on April 15 against the Angels -- he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings and lost -- and June 18 at the Dodgers -- he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and wasn’t involved in the decision. In four games with the Rangers, Ranaudo is 0-1 with a 7.63 ERA. He will go back into the Round Rock rotation, and he is 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA in the minors.

--1B Prince Fielder, the Rangers’ designated hitter in 77 games, was in the lineup at first base for the 13th time this season. Fielder went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, his best RBI total since he drove in three runs May 26 at Cleveland. Manager Jeff Banister said no decision was whether to play Fielder at first base in all three games of the series. However, Banister said that Mitch Moreland, who has made 58 starts at first base and six as the designated hitter, would not play the outfield in the series. Moreland and Fielder are both left-handed hitters.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers gave up three hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning. The run came in the ninth on Ben Paulsen’s walk-off single that gave the Rockies an 8-7 victory. In his past five outings, Scheppers has allowed five runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve just got to execute better and make better pitches. It’s a tough one to swallow, especially after the game came back so much. I’ve got to be able to go out there and throw a zero.” -- RHP Tanner Scheppers, who took the loss Monday by allowing a ninth-inning run that lifted the Rockies to an 8-7 win over the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he is expected to return in August.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields