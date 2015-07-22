Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left-hander Derek Holland took a step forward in his rehab Tuesday when he threw 35 pitches of live batting practice.

It was the first time Holland faced hitters since April 10, when he started the Texas Rangers’ home opener and left after one inning and nine pitches due to a loss of velocity.

The Rangers put Holland on the 60-day disabled list with a torn muscle behind his left shoulder that was diagnosed as a subscapular strain.

After facing hitters in the early afternoon Tuesday at Coors Field, Holland said he was ready to begin a rehab assignment.

“In my mind, me speaking, I‘m ready to go,” Holland said before the Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 9-0. “I feel good. I feel confident, and I‘m going to keep pushing to get out there. I want to help this team. I wanted them to see that the arm is fine and that I‘m ready. Maybe they think I need to do more, but in my mind, I‘m ready.”

Considering how long he has been sidelined and how the Rangers have taken a conservative approach to Holland’s rehab, having him begin a rehab assignment after one session of live batting practice would seem to be a rather aggressive step forward.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister didn’t dismiss the idea but said club officials would meet with Holland after he has 24 hours to recover.

Regardless, Banister was encouraged by what he saw from Holland.

”Had really good energy on the mound,“ the manager said. ”The arm looked loose and free. Fastball came out very well. Had a lot of late movement on the ball. The breaking ball was loose early, but he tightened it up in the second part of (the throwing session). And the changeup had nice deception on it. But more than anything else, the arm was nice and worked well.

“After he plays catch tomorrow, we’ll see how he feels and we’ll make a plan from that point on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shin-Soo Choo hit for the cycle Tuesday in the Rangers’ 9-0 win over the Rockies. He doubled in the second, homered in the fourth, singled in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh before hitting a triple in the ninth. It was the eighth cycle in Rangers history and first since Alex Rios had one Sept. 23, 2013, against Houston. Choo’s four hits were a season high and tied his career high. It was his 11th four-hit game and first since Aug. 9, 2014, at Houston.

--1B Prince Fielder went 2-for-4 with his 15th homer. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 24 games and is batting .347 (33-for-95) with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in that span. Fielder has a major-league-leading 40 multiple-hit games.

--LHP Matt Harrison pitched six scoreless innings at Colorado in his second start after coming off the 60-day disabled list July 4 following spinal fusion surgery last year. The win was Harrison’s first since May 8, 2014, when he also beat the Rockies. Harrison made his first quality start since April 27, 2014, when he allowed two earned runs in six innings at Seattle.

--CF Delino DeShields had a career-high four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle. He also had two RBIs for his first multi-RBI game since May 11 against Kansas City. DeShields doubled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth, struck out in the fifth and tripled in the eighth before striking out in the ninth. He entered the game hitless in his past nine at-bats, and he was 9-for-37 (.243) in 10 games since being activated from the disabled list July 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Huge confidence booster. Today I felt the best I felt in a couple of years. There was an adjustment we made in the bullpen to get me to go more downhill. My sinker was sinking a lot more today. I was able to move the ball easier in and out.” -- LHP Matt Harrison, after pitching six shutout innings Tuesday in the Rangers’ 9-0 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. He is expected to return in August.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields