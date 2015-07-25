Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton returned to Angel Stadium for the first time since he was traded back to the Texas Rangers on April 27.

Hamilton said before Friday night’s game that he expected to be booed, and he was right. He also said the Angels told his agent that Hamilton would not be invited to the club’s spring training complex to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder in March.

“They said, ‘He can rehab in Dallas, in Houston, or Timbuktu, just not here,'” Hamilton said. “When that comment was made, I felt like they were done.”

Hamilton signed a five-year, $125 million contract before the 2013 season, but his two years in Anaheim were a bust. In 240 games, he hit .255 with a .316 on-base percentage, .426 slugging percentage, 31 homers and 123 RBIs.

His struggles, he said, had as much to do with his personal issues than anything.

“I think it’s more off-the-field things that were going on that I carried onto the field,” he said. “You’re not performing how you want to perform, all these things can wear on you and you start to search for things mechanically and try to do more and you actually do less.”

In his first at-bat Friday, he struck out, to the delight of the Angel Stadium crowd. But he finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, single and two runs scored. And the boos?

“It was expected,” he said. “I told (Angels catcher Chris) Iannetta when I went to the plate, it’s just like when I played here. They booed when I was here, and they boo me when I‘m not here. It’s all good.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 2.91 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-4, 2.30)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo will start against the Angels on Saturday. Gallardo is coming off losses in his last three starts, including his last one against Houston when he gave up five runs in four innings. He has never faced the Angels.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo became the first player to strike out four times in his first game after hitting for the cycle in the previous game. Choo hit for the cycle Tuesday against Colorado at Coors Field, then struck out four times Wednesday at Coors Field. On Friday against the Angels, Choo went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

--LF Josh Hamilton returned to Angel Stadium on Friday for the first time since he was traded by club on April 27. Hamilton, who was booed loudly every time he batted, struck out in his first at-bat but finished 2-for-4 with a double, single and two runs scored. “It was expected,” Hamilton said of the boos. “I told (Angels catcher Chris) Iannetta when I went to the plate, it’s just like when I played here. They booed when I was here, and they boo me when I‘m not here. It’s all good.”

--RHP Colby Lewis gave up two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings to gain the win over the Angels Friday night. The last time Lewis faced the Angels, less than three weeks ago, he gave up a season-worst 10 runs and 12 hits in just four innings. This time, Lewis flipped the script, striking out nine and allowing only a solo homer to CF Mike Trout in the fourth inning. He was charged with a run in the eighth after he had left the game. “I really don’t worry about all that stuff, the last time I faced guys,” Lewis said. “I’ve got to do my job when the bell rings, and everything worked out tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really don’t worry about all that stuff, the last time I faced guys. I’ve got to do my job when the bell rings, and everything worked out tonight.” -- Rangers RHP Colby Lewis after picking up his 10th win of the season on Friday night.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25and could be activated as soon as July 28.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. He is expected to return in August. Holland is to throw live batting practice July 25. Barring any setbacks, he’ll throw a bullpen session, then go out on a minor league rehab assignment.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

