Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With five days left before the trading deadline, the Texas Rangers have a chance to acquire one of baseball’s best left-handers.

Or, the Rangers could relinquish two of the mainstays of their starting rotation who will become free agents after the season. Or, the Rangers could do both. Or, they could do nothing.

With long-term cost control playing as much of a role as performance on the field, the Rangers’ situation remains fluid.

Texas appears to have an excellent chance of getting Philadelphia Phillies’ left-hander Cole Hamels, who pitched a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Hamels, 31, made the National League’s All-Star team three times. In 2008, he was named the most valuable player for both the NLCS and the World Series.

Hamels will not become a free agent until 2019. His contract provides him with a $23 million salary for each of the next four seasons.

The Rangers also have expressed interest in two of the San Diego Padres’ right-handed starters, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, a National League All-Star last year. Both will become eligible for arbitration next year but Cashner will not become a free agent until 2017, with Ross following in 2018.

Cashner also has a cheaper salary this year than Ross does: $4.05 million to $5.25 million.

But two current members of the Rangers’ rotation, right-handers Yovani Gallardo and Colby Lewis, will become free agents after this season. Gallardo, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in January, is earning $14 million this season, with the Brewers paying $4 million of that total.

Lewis, who will turn 36 on Aug. 2, is relatively inexpensive at $4 million. The right-hander, who rejoined the Rangers in 2010 after pitching for them from 2002 to 2004, ranks among the team’s career top 10 in starts, innings pitched, wins and strikeouts.

The Rangers might be more inclined to acquire pitching after their 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Manager Jeff Banister not only saw right-hander Nick Martinez last just five-plus innings but also had to use five relievers. Among them was left-hander Wandy Rodriguez, who had not pitched since July 10 and made his first relief appearance of the year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-3, 3.34 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rougned Odor continued his torrid hitting Sunday. Odor hit a run-scoring single and a two-run home run before finishing 2-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout. Since being recalled June 15 from Triple-A Round Rock, Odor is batting .367 (44-for-120) with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 32 games. For the season, Odor now has eight home runs and needs one to match his highest total for one season, set last year at nine.

--SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday. Andrus went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is batting .333 (9-for-27) during his streak and .340 (16-for-47) with four doubles and six RBIs in his past 12 games.

--CF Delino DeShields extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday. DeShields went 1-for-4 and struck out once during a 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. During the streak, DeShields is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored.

--1B Mitch Moreland now has 18 RBIs in his past 22 games after driving in two runs during the Rangers’ 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Moreland hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-5 with a double.

--RHP Nick Martinez suffered his fourth consecutive loss Sunday. In five-plus innings, Martinez yielded four runs and six hits, including two home runs, while walking three and striking out five in a 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander has yielded at least four runs in each of his past four starts and not won since June 9.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf likely will be activated from the disabled list either Monday or Tuesday, manager Jeff Banister said before Friday night’s game. Ohlendorf went on the disabled list June 7 with a strained right groin and began a rehabilitation assignment June 26. The right-hander has appeared in just eight games this season, all in relief, and compiled a 1-0 record with one save and a 3.52 earned-run average.

--LHP Derek Holland threw 48 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and could begin a rehabilitation assignment this week. The left-hander will throw a bullpen session as the Rangers begin their upcoming homestand. If all goes well, Holland could go on Thursday to Triple-A Round Rock, where he would be limited either to two innings or between 30-40 pitches. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a strained subscapular muscle in his left shoulder.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really, we shot ourselves in the foot. You’ve got to throw quality strikes early to these guys, get in the strike zone and get some early outs.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on the Rangers’ performance in a 13-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26. He likely will be activated from the disabled list either July 26-27, manager Jeff Banister said.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25 and could be activated as soon as July 28.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. He is expected to return in August. Holland threw 48 pitches in a simulated game July 26 and could begin a rehabilitation assignment this week. The left-hander will throw a bullpen session and if all goes well, Holland could go on July 30 to Triple-A Round Rock.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another season-ending right shoulder labrum surgery in early July.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields