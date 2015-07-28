Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez feels as if he is getting back into his pre-Tommy John surgery rhythm.

Perez will make his third start for the Rangers since coming off the disabled list Tuesday when he opposes the New York Yankees. He will look to build off a start in Colorado in which he allowed three earned runs in six innings.

“I feel really good,” he said. “Any pain I’ve had before is gone. In my second start, I stayed tall the whole game and felt comfortable the whole game. I didn’t miss a lot of pitches, and I think this is going to be a good second half for me and my team, too.”

Perez said facing the Yankees is a dream come true. The Yankees are one of two American League teams (in addition to the Toronto Blue Jays) the Venezuelan native hasn’t faced in his career.

Perez struggled some with his command in his first two starts, walking a total of six batters. He thinks that was because he was anxious to be pitching again. He knows he has to slow things down when he is on the mound.

“You don’t have to go too fast to home plate,” he said. “I’ve got to think where I want to put the ball and throw it where I want it. When I go too fast, you can’t control the game. When you have the ball, you can control the tempo of the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 0-4, 5.64 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to work in relief for the Rangers. Klein, who was 1-0 with an 8.25 ERA in his first two stints with Texas, pitched two scoreless innings Monday to lower his ERA with the Rangers to 7.07. He was a member of Texas’ Opening Day bullpen.

--RHP Anthony Bass was sent to Triple-A Round Rock because the Rangers needed a long man. Bass is second in the American League in innings pitched by a reliever at 51 2/3. He allowed three runs without recording an out Sunday in Texas’ 13-7 loss to the Angels.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf was activated from the disabled list Monday and designated for assignment. He had just completed a rehab assignment for a right groin strain. Ohlendorf made eight appearances for Texas and was 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA this year.

--LHP Derek Holland is slated to make his first rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a left shoulder strain. “I‘m hoping I can go three innings in the first outing,” said Holland, who likely will be limited to two innings or 30 pitches Thursday. “My goal is to make sure I‘m sharp on rehab assignments, and when I‘m back here, I‘m ready to go 100 percent.”

--3B Adrian Beltre batted fifth for the Rangers on Monday for the first time since 2011. Manager Jeff Banister said he talked with Beltre about making the lineup move before doing so. Beltre batted in the cleanup spot 67 times for Texas this year and in the No. 3 spot 11 times. Beltre wasn’t concerned about where he’s hitting. “I‘m in the lineup, and that’s all that matters,” said Beltre, who is hitting .309 over his past 14 games after going 0-for-4 Monday. “No matter where I hit in the lineup, as long as I have protection, they won’t pitch me any differently.”

--2B Rougned Odor was named the American League player of the week after batting .385 in six games last week. Odor had three home runs, seven extra-base hits, eight RBIs and nine runs. He is the first Texas player to win the weekly honor since Kevin Kouzmanoff last April. “I feel amazing,” Odor said. “I’ve been really working hard every day. I feel really good.” He went 0-for-5 on Monday, however.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I didn’t get loose until about the fifth inning. The third inning I made some bad pitches to start that inning off and got some trouble there. After us scoring the two runs, I went and gave it back to them, gave the momentum right back to them.” -- LHP Matt Harrison, who allowed six runs on six hits in six-plus innings Monday in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25, and he could be activated as soon as July 28.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields