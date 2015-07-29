Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Second baseman Rougned Odor is the kind of player that gets under the skin of opponents. He was cascaded by boos recently in Houston after getting into it with Astros catcher Hank Conger.

That attitude, though, is exactly what the Texas Rangers like about the feisty 21-year-old Venezuelan.

“That edge, I think, is necessary,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “That’s why everybody in Houston wanted to boo him. I told him that’s a good thing. You make another team’s crowd boo you ... that means you’ve done something.”

Foes and their fans wouldn’t be concerned much for Odor if it wasn’t for his production. Since returning from the minors on July 15, he is hitting better than .350 to raise his average more than 100 points.

“He went back there and found the player everybody described to me,” Banister said. “Plays with an edge, plays with an energy, passion, intensity.”

Odor was honored Monday with the American League Player of the Week for hitting .385 (10-for-26) with three home runs, three doubles and eight RBI in his previous six games.

“I feel amazing,” Odor said. “I‘m really working hard every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 7-3, 3.64 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-4, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 21st start of the season Wednesday night in the third of four games against the Yankees. He has six wins since June 6, tied for the second-most in the A.L. in that span. He will be working on regular four days’ rest after earning his 10th victory of the season in a 4-2 Texas win over the Angels on July 24.

--LHP Martin Perez and LHP Wandy Rodriguez both gave up at least seven earned runs in the same game Tuesday. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Rangers are the second team in modern history (since 1900) to have two pitchers allow at least seven runs while recording three or fewer outs in a game. (The other was the Blue Jays, 9/28/00 at Baltimore with Roy Halladay and Lance Painter.)

--INF Adam Rosales pitched for the second time this season (also 6/26 at TOR). He joined Jeff Kunkel (1988-89) as only Texas position players to make multiple mound appearances for the club and is the first Ranger with multiple outings in a single season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “More than anything else, the extended part of the inning came after we don’t make a play. By that time, the Yankees were pretty well locked in.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to New York on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields