Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers took a big step toward returning to contention in the years ahead by acquiring Philadelphia ace Cole Hamels in a blockbuster trade Wednesday night, according to various media outlets.

Texas also received pitcher Jake Diekman in exchange for a package laden with prospects, including catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Nick Williams, and pitchers Alec Asher, Jason Thompson and Jerad Eickhoff. Philadelphia also picked up veteran pitcher Matt Harrison.

Neither the Rangers nor Phillies confirmed the trade. Rangers officials declined comment.

The players were more open about it.

“He’s got a long track record of great success,” first baseman Mitch Moreland said of Hamels. “It’ll be huge for us.”

Harrison is one of the more popular players in the Texas clubhouse.

“We played a lot of ball together,” Moreland said. “We played some in the minors together. The whole time I’ve been here he’s been here for the most part. We’ve been on the DL at the same time. We’ve spent a lot of time together, so it’s going to be tough.”

Without acknowledging the deal was done, Texas closer Shawn Tolleson more than hinted at the upcoming changes.

“It’s exciting to get new faces in here, but it’s sad to see some guys go that you really like playing with,” he said.

Bringing in the left-handed Hamels, under contract through 2018, adds to a potential staff that would feature Yu Darvish and Derek Holland. Hamels is 6-7 in 20 starts this season with a 3.64 ERA after throwing a no-hitter July 25 against the Cubs.

The Rangers believe they are ready to contend for a playoff spot with a top-flight pitching staff. Darvish is out this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while Holland is working his way back from injury this season.

Diekman, in his fourth season, is 2-1 with 5.15 ERA in 41 relief appearances this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-7, 3.97 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season in Thursday night’s series finale vs. the Yankees. The 29-year-old is 0-3 in five starts this month, and has permitted 10 earned runs in his past two starts to raise season ERA from 2.62 to 3.19, which is still 10th in the A.L. He is still 4-3 with a 2.42 ERA (19 ER/70.2 IP) in his last 12 starts beginning May 24 to lower his season ERA from 4.26.

--RHP Colby Lewis is now 3-0, 2.89 (9 ER/28.0 IP) over his last four starts, posting quality starts in each of those outings. He threw 49 pitches over first two innings Wednesday against the Yankees, but just 53 over his final four innings. He has quality starts in nine of last 10 outings and 13 on the season.

--LHP Alex Claudio was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Round Rock. Claudio has a 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA (5 ER/15.2 IP) in 18 relief appearances over two stints with the Rangers this season: April 27-June 1 and June 19-23. His last outing with the Rangers was June 23 vs. Oakland. He has spent the balance of the season with Round Rock, going 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA (7 ER/29.0 IP) in 22 relief outings.

--RHP Jon Edwards was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Round Rock. Edwards has no record and a 6.00 ERA (4 ER/6.0 IP) over 11 relief appearances for the Rangers this season, spanning two stints in the big leagues (April 11, May 27-June 22). He has spent the rest of the year at Round Rock, where he owns a 1.80 ERA (5 ER/25.0 IP) in 27 relief outings, converting a Pacific Coast League-leading 19 of 20 save opportunities. Triple-A opponents have batted .202 (18-89) with one home run, seven walks, and 36 strikeouts.

--RHP Phil Klein was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Round Rock. Klein had appeared in the Rangers’ previous two games after being recalled on July 27, allowing one unearned run in five innings. Over 10 games/two starts with Texas for the year, he has gone 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA (11 ER/17.0 IP).

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Wednesday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Rodriguez to the minor leagues. He has a 6-4 record with a 4.90 ERA (47 ER/86.1 IP) in 17 games/15 starts for Texas this season. His only outings since the All-Star break were two relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s exciting to get new faces in here, but it’s sad to see some guys go that you really like playing with.” -- Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson, hinting at the team’s upcoming changes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields