Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yovani Gallardo may have made his last start for the Rangers on Thursday in the series finale with the New York Yankees, as trade rumors persist with the deadline looming Friday.

“I’ve thought about it,” Gallardo said before Texas’ 7-6 win over New York. “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it at all. I have. I think it’s one of those things where it’s out of my control. Like I said, this is my last year in my contract, and I have to go out there and perform.”

Hanging on to Gallardo, who grew up and lives in nearby Fort Worth, isn’t a priority after Texas agreed to trade for Cole Hamels. Gallardo, however, didn’t rule out a return to the Rangers in the offseason even he is traded.

He dealt with trade rumors as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers last season, and he was dealt to Texas in January for three minor league prospects.

“It happened when I least thought it would,” said Gallardo, who allowed five runs in six innings Thursday. “That’s just how this game is and how this business is.”

Gallardo is certain of one thing.

“I‘m at a point in my career where I‘m a free agent this year, and I‘m gonna pitch,” he said. “I‘m gonna pitch no matter where it’s at, whether it’s here or somewhere else, and I think that’s the most important.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 11-5, 3.16 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 5-6, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Carlos Corporan began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He has been out since July 13 due to a sprained left thumb.

--LHP Derek Holland threw 1 2/3 innings and 39 pitches Thursday in his first rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three. Holland has been out since April 11 due to a strained muscle in his left shoulder.

--RHP Nick Martinez will start the series opener against the Giants on Friday. He is 0-4 with a 7.01 ERA in his past six major league starts. However, he threw quality starts in three of past six appearances. He will be facing the Giants for the first time in his career.

--RHP Colby Lewis is being mentioned as a trade possibility for clubs looking to bolster their rotation for the stretch run. He leads the Texas staff with an 11-4 record. “I have heard my name out there, but I don’t see myself going anywhere,” the veteran said. “It would be sad if I did leave.”

--LF Ryan Rua hit the 25th inside-the-park home run in Rangers history in the fourth inning Thursday. The line drive fell under the glove of charging Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury and rolled all the way to the wall. Rua motored around the bases and beat the relay to home. It was the first inside-the-park homer for Texas since 2B Ian Kinsler hit one Aug. 23, 2013.

--LF Josh Hamilton delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, and he has seven career walk-off hits with the Rangers, tied for fourth most in club history. He hit a three-run home run in the first inning before his game-deciding single in the ninth. He hit safely in each of the three games he played in the New York series, going 5-for-11 with six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had at-bats throughout the night where I was really calm, and I had a couple where I wasn‘t. That’s the process we’re going through, understanding there are guys on base and the pressure is on (the pitcher), it’s not on me.” -- LF Josh Hamilton, who hit a first-inning homer, then a walk-off single Thursday, leading the Rangers to a 7-6 win over the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields