Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers made it clear Friday that despite being on the outside looking in, they haven’t given up on the postseason for 2015.

In addition to completing the trade for left-handed ace Cole Hamels and lefty reliever Jake Diekman from Philadelphia, the Rangers added right-hander Sam Dyson to their bullpen in a move with Miami. The Rangers shipped catcher Tomas Telis and a minor league pitcher to the Marlins for Dyson.

The Rangers also opted to hang onto right-hander Yovani Gallardo, who will be a free agent following the season, despite several teams having interest in the veteran. That was another signal the Rangers are still in the hunt.

Now they just have to play like it.

“We have to play well, we have to play consistently,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “We have to get good pitching across the board. I think with adding Cole in the starting rotation, when you look at it, the pedigree of the pitcher with the quality of the player and what he brings to the clubhouse and adds to the rest of the ballclub, the ability to fit in the clubhouse will be a huge plus. But the real answer is we have to play consistently. It takes all parts.”

Getting both Diekman and Dyson doesn’t draw headlines like Hamels does, but they may be just as important. Both are power arms that can only help a bullpen that has the highest ERA in the majors.

“They’re young guys but established already,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels said. “Diekman last year (with Philadelphia) was probably just as good as all but a couple of lefties in the game. You don’t see many relievers punching out 110 guys in a big-league season and he did that. He’s extremely tough on lefties, a different look from what we have in our bullpen and the same thing with Dyson.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 6-7, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Chris Gimenez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Gimenez was batting .243 in 69 games with the Express. Gimenez played in 33 games with the Rangers in 2014.

--C Tomas Telis was traded to Miami along with Double-A RHP Cody Ege on Friday. Telis had played in just six games for Texas, batting .182 in 11 at-bats.

--RHP Sam Dyson was acquired from Miami on Friday for C Tomas Telis and Double-A RHP Cody Ege. Dyson was 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA in 44 games for the Marlins this season.

--C Bobby Wilson was picked up on a waiver claim from Tampa Bay. Wilson batted .145 in 25 games with the Rays this season and threw out five of 20 basestealers.

--LHP Cole Hamels was acquired from Philadelphia along with LHP Jake Diekman for LHP Matt Harrison and five minor leaguers. The three-time All-Star is slated to make his first Texas start Saturday night against the Giants. Hamels was 6-7 with a 3.64 ERA in Philadelphia and threw a no-hitter in his last start.

--LHP Matt Harrison was traded to Philadelphia along with five minor leaguers for LHP Cole Hamels and LHP Jake Diekman. Harrison spent the first three months of the 2015 season on the disabled list and has gone 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts of the season.

--OF Nick Williams, sent to Philadelphia in the LHP Cole Hamels trade, was hitting .299 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 97 games for Double-A Frisco this season; he led the Texas League in total bases (181) and was second in hits (113). A second-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft, he was rated the fourth-best prospect in Texas’ system by Baseball America.

--C Jorge Alfaro, sent to Philadelphia in the LHP Cole Hamels trade, was hitting .253 with 15 doubles and five home runs before he was sent to the disabled list in June with a ligament injury that might keep him out the rest of the season. The Colombian native, who was originally signed as an amateur free agent in 2010, was the starting catcher for the World Team in last year’s All-Star Futures Game.

--RHP Jake Thompson, sent to Philadelphia in the LHP Cole Hamels trade, was 6-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 17 starts for double-A Frisco this season. A second-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 draft, he was selected to the All-Star Futures Game in 2014, when he went 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA.

--RHP Alec Asher, sent to Philadelphia in the LHP Cole Hamels trade, was 4-10 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. A two-time minor league All-Star, Asher was a fourth-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, sent to Philadelphia in the LHP Cole Hamels trade, was 10-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock this season. He was a 15th-round selection by the Rangers in the 2011 draft.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo was an interested observer during Friday’s final hours leading up to the trade deadline. Gallardo, who grew up in nearby Fort Worth, didn’t want to leave the area but knows that’s part of the game. He’s happy he still with the Rangers though. “I‘m excited,” Gallardo said. “Since day one I’ve been excited to be here. I‘m excited to be part of this team. We have a lot of talent in this clubhouse and I‘m looking forward to at least the next two months.”

--3B Adrian Beltre slammed a two-run homer to left in the first inning Friday off San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner. The homer was just the second in the last 37 games for Beltre and snapped a streak of nine games without an RBI for Beltre.

--2B Rougned Odor snapped out of an 0-for-14 slide in a big way Friday by going 3-for-3 and scoring a run. Odor hadn’t had a hit since being named American League player of the week after he batted .385 last week. Odor raised his average from .254 to .264 Friday.

--LHP Jake Diekman made an immediate impact with the Rangers on Friday night. He came on in the sixth inning and retired all five batters he faced. Not bad for a guy who hadn’t had much sleep since his name started surfacing in trade talks. He didn’t even get to the game until after it started. “It’s been a very long two days,” he said. “When I came in here I’ve never won black cleats in pro ball. I‘m glad it’s over. Yesterday I woke up at eight waiting for a phone call. It didn’t go down. Last night I had to go in the bullpen (in Philadelphia). I wanted to get it out of the way.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Giving up the run in the first and the run in the second but once we put some runs on the board the shutdown innings and not allowing a big inning were huge for him. He was able to move the fastball around, throwing the fastball in, something he had gotten away from in some of his starts. He was able to throw breaking balls for strikes too.” -- Texas manager Jeff Bannister, on RHP Nick Martinez after a win over the Giants on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields