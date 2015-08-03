Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Closer Shawn Tolleson got a rare day off Sunday for the Texas Rangers, but it wasn’t necessarily his choice.

Tolleson pitched in four-consecutive games before getting Sunday’s game against San Francisco off.

Even though he’s normally only used in winning situations, the first-year closer has the mentality that he should be ready at all times.

“I‘m ready to go mentally,” he said. “I kind of act like I‘m going to pitch the ninth regardless of what the score is every game just so I don’t get caught off guard. I kind of think of it as a way of thinking optimistically, like we could get a few hits and a guy hits a home run and then I’ve got to get ready.”

The workload hasn’t impacted Tolleson’s performance. He needed just nine pitches to retire three batters in a perfect ninth inning Saturday night. He’s allowed just one run in his last eight outings, with that coming on a homer in Friday’s 6-3 win over San Francisco.

Tolleson, who has 18 saves since May 20, has already made 46 appearances this season but he doesn’t mind the work.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I’ve been feeling great. When they asked me to do four in a row I didn’t see the issue because I knew I had to do it some time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 5-3, 2.48 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 11-4. 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was put on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. Scheppers allowed two runs on three hits Saturday night and his ERA is now 5.66. He said he’s had issues with the knee for about a week. “It’s been bugging me for a few days,” Scheppers said. “I thought it was just soreness but it’s gone another direction. That’s where we’re at right now.”

--RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of RHP Tanner Scheppers. Klein has now had four stints with the Rangers, with this being his second in the last week. Klein is 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA with the Rangers this year.

--RHP Colby Lewis will be going for his fifth-straight quality star when he faces Houston on Monday. Lewis has seven wins since June 2, which is tied for the most in the American League. His command has been key in his run. “I don’t feel like I‘m giving a lot of free passes or anything like that,” Lewis said. “I think that’s when I’ve gotten in trouble in the past. I think that’s when everyone has troubles is when there are command issues. What I‘m doing right now has been limiting that.”

--C Bobby Wilson had been with the Rangers for one day before he made his first start and caught new pitcher Cole Hamels. Wilson, who had four RBIs in his time with Tampa Bay this year, had two Saturday and impressed new manager Jeff Banister. “It’s impressive but that’s the nature of a major league catcher,” Banister said. “If you can catch you can catch. The more impressive part of it was that I knew he received well but to really catch your guy and he’s fighting for strikes for you, it was natural and easy to see it come to him.”

--LHP Martin Perez made history with his outing Sunday, becoming the first Rangers pitcher in 25 years (Kevin Brown) to retire at least 25 batters on 80 or fewer pitches. He’s the first to do it in the majors since Kansas City’s Luke Hochevar accomplished the feat in 2009. He credited working quick to getting him to those lofty numbers. “After the first couple of innings went so quick, I think that was good for me and my teammates and that’s bad for another team because when you work quick they don’t have the timing,” Perez said.

--OF Josh Hamilton has a good sense of timing. His two-run homer in the sixth Sunday gave him four game-winning RBI this season, which is tied for fifth most on the club. Hamilton is also starting to produce runs in bunches. He has eight RBI in the first seven games of the 10-game homestand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get a real good sense how the guy processes the game. He has the ability to compete at a high level in between the lines and when he’s in the dugout you notice the conversation and the ease at being in the dugout. I don’t think any one single moment is going to be too high for the guy. He seemed to be pretty calm.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, on LHP Cole Hamels after his first start with Texas on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields