Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The knee injury sustained by eighth-inning reliever Tanner Scheppers leaves a void for the Texas Rangers.

Fortunately for the club, it made two trades last week, getting left-hander Jake Diekman from the Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Sam Dyson from the Miami Marlins, that could soften the blow.

With Scheppers out for two weeks and right-hander Keone Kela in Double-A so the club can monitor his innings, manager Jeff Banister will mix and match in an effort to get to closer Shawn Tolleson.

“We’ll continue to look at the matchups for us,” Banister said. “We’ll continue to get to know Dyson better, see where Diekman and (left-hander Sam) Freeman fit into that along with (Spencer) Patton.”

Banister may have tipped his hand Sunday with Tolleson unavailable, as he went to both Diekman and Dyson in a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Diekman pitched in three consecutive games after he was acquired, and Dyson pitched in his first three, including recording two outs Monday in Texas’ 12-9 win over the Houston Astros.

Dyson recorded his first career save Sunday. Diekman hasn’t allowed run in his three outings, while Dyson gave up the game-winning homer Saturday in a 9-7 loss to San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Dan Straily, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre became the fourth player in major league history to hit for the cycle three times. He completed his Monday cycle with a fifth-inning home run off Astros RHP Mike Fiers. He finished 4-for-5, and he became the first player to complete a cycle by the fifth inning since the Tampa Bay Rays’ Melvin Upton Jr. did it in 2009. “It shouldn’t be difficult because I‘m fast,” the 36-year-old Beltre quipped. “It’s special, but when you play for a long time, you have to accumulate some stuff. I didn’t expect to be hitting cycles at this age. I‘m humbled.”

--C Robinson Chirinos, who went on the disabled list retroactive to Friday due to a strained left shoulder, received an injection in the shoulder Monday to try and to the healing process. Chirinos hopes to be able to start throwing Tuesday. He hurt the shoulder last week against the Yankees while swinging a bat.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo, who starts Tuesday against Houston, has allowed five earned runs in each of his past three starts. His ERA has jumped from 2.72 to 3.39 over his past six starts. Gallardo said his struggles had nothing to do with his name coming up in trade talks, and he doesn’t think there were any mechanical issues. He was also pleased with his last outing against the Yankees, in which he allowed five runs in six innings. “Most importantly, I was just falling behind guys,” he said. “I made some good pitches, and unfortunately they got hit. I‘m not going to change that. If I make those same pitches, I‘m going to get outs.”

--C Carlos Corporan, out since July 13 with a sprained left thumb, didn’t play in a rehab game Sunday because the thumb was sore. Corporan, who played in his third rehab game Monday, was hoping his rehab assignment would be done after six games, but it doesn’t look as if that will be the case. “I don’t think it’s imminent,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Corporan’s return. “I think there are some milestones he needs to cross off as far as being able to catch nine innings, back-to-back days. He’s progressing.”

--RHP Nick Tepesch, on the disabled list all season because of right elbow inflammation, shut down his rehab because of a tingling sensation in his right hand. Tepesch has been examined for symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. He is scheduled to see team doctor Keith Meister next week to determine the next step.

--RHP Colby Lewis is the first Texas starter to win when allowing at least seven runs since LHP Derek Holland did it in an 8-7 win on Sept. 30, 2012. Lewis allowed seven runs on 10 hits in six innings Monday against Houston but didn’t think he pitched that poorly. “I felt great tonight,” he said. “Maybe I shouldn’t feel so good. I had a low pitch count, and because the offense was so good tonight, I was able to eat some innings.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I closed my eyes because I‘m not a big fan of needles. That’s what my wife said.” -- C Robinson Chirinos, who got an injection on his sore left shoulder Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3, and he hopes to start throwing Aug. 4.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30, and he could be back with the Rangers in mid-August.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Delino DeShields