Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- No one questioned the acquisition of Cole Hamels when the Rangers made the deal last month, but his performances against American League teams this season leave a lot of room for discussion.

In his second start as a Ranger, Hamels faced an AL team for the third time this season Friday night, when he gave up three home runs and took the loss in a 4-3 defeat at Seattle. Hamels is now 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA against AL teams this season. In his career, he is 8-16 with a 4.77 ERA against teams from the American League.

Manager Jeff Banister seemed unconcerned afterward, pointing out that Hamels had a decent outing except for “three pitches.” Hamels was more frustrated with his own inability to get ahead of hitters and the fact that he squandered a 3-1 lead after giving up solo shots to Seattle’s Mark Trumbo, Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano in the fifth and sixth innings. It marked only the second time in 22 starts in which he’d been given three runs or more that Hamels suffered the loss.

“When you’re given a lead, you’re supposed to hold that,” he said. “I didn’t do that (Friday), and it’s definitely my fault.”

Including his 20 starts with Philadelphia this season, Hamels has now given up 17 home runs. Seven of those have come against his three AL opponents: Boston, New York and Seattle. He has yielded five home runs over two starts as a Ranger, having been taken deep twice by San Francisco last weekend.

It’s no reason for deep concern after only two starts, but the Rangers don’t have a lot of time to get back in the pennant race. Hamels could be the key to getting them there, and with only one remaining series against a National League team, the Rangers are going to need their new ace to adjust to the AL in a hurry.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 1-2, 6.64 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels allowed three home runs, his highest total since Boston hit four off him in the season opener, and the newest Rangers starter is still winless with Texas. He allowed eight hits and four runs over six innings Friday in his second start since being traded from Philadelphia.

--1B/DH Mike Napoli was acquired from Boston before Friday’s game. Napoli, who was dealt for cash considerations and the possibility of a player to be named, gives the Rangers a right-handed power bat. While Napoli has experience as a catcher, including a stint with the Rangers in 2011 and 2012, he is not expected to see any time at catcher -- a position where the Rangers have lacked offense this season. Napoli was hitting .207 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs with the Red Sox.

--C Bobby Wilson had a two-run double in his first at-bat Friday, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead while recording a hit for the third time in as many games with Texas this season. Since being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay last week, Wilson is 5-for-11 with five RBIs over three starts.

--2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 in Friday’s loss, extending his hitting streak to six games. He has gone 11-for-25 (.440) during the streak.

--LHP Martin Perez, who missed the first 3 1/2 months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to make his fifth start of the year Saturday. Perez bounced back from a disastrous outing against the Yankees on July 28 (1 IP, 7 H, 8 ER) to turn in his finest performance of the season his last time out (8.1 IP, 2 H 1 ER in a 2-1 win over San Francisco).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’re given a lead, you’re supposed to hold that. I didn’t do that today, and it’s totally my fault.” -- LHP Cole Hamels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 7.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained muscle in left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He was playing catch in early June. He began throwing bullpen sessions in early July, and he threw live batting practice July 21. Holland threw a simulated game July 26. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on July 30 and Aug. 4.

--C Carlos Corporan (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He took batting practice July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 30. He was dealing with soreness as of Aug. 5 and was going to take a few days off before resuming activity.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--C Robinson Chirinos (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He received an injection in the shoulder Aug. 3.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 27 but was shut down after two games. He started a new rehab assignment in the Arizona League on July 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on July 26.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He was shut down from a throwing program at the end of July after experiencing tingling in his right hand. He will be re-examined during the week of Aug. 10-16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right shoulder labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He underwent another right shoulder labrum surgery in early July, and he is out for the season.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Tolleson (closer)

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Spencer Patton

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Luke Jackson

RHP Anthony Bass

CATCHERS:

Chris Gimenez

Bobby Wilson

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Delino DeShields

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Ryan Rua

OF Ryan Strausborger